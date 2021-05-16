State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 16

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 16

DH Web Desk
  • May 16 2021, 07:56 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 07:57 ist
The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3,26,098 on Friday. This takes the country's total caseload to  2,43,72,907 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

 

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

  2,43,72,907 as of May 16, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,66,207 as of May 16, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,54285
Arunachal Pradesh21,37377
Assam319,6322060
Bihar637,6793670
Chandigarh54,043617
Chhattisgarh899,92511,461
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,3354
Goa1325851998
Gujarat735,3488944
Haryana675,6366402
Himachal Pradesh153,7172,198
Jharkhand3100244366
Karnataka2,130,26721085
Kerala2,085,5836,243
Lakshadweep4,56813
Madhya Pradesh716,7086,841
Maharashtra5,309,21579,552
Manipur38,322552
Meghalaya22,203280
Mizoram8,49923
Nagaland17,531190
Delhi1,380,98120907
Puducherry80,9471099
Punjab483,98411477
Rajasthan835,8146472
Sikkim10,855198
Tamil Nadu1,531,37717056
Telangana520,7092896
Tripura40,055429
Uttar Pradesh1,596,62716,957
Uttarakhand277,5854426
West Bengal1,094,80212,993
Odisha588,6872,273
Andhra Pradesh1,388,8039,173
Jammu and Kashmir236,7903027
Ladakh16,156163

 

No. of people discharged: 2,04,32,898

Total Vaccination: 17,92,98,584

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

