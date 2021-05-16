Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 16

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3,26,098 on Friday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,43,72,907 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,43,72,907 as of May 16, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,66,207 as of May 16, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,542 85 Arunachal Pradesh 21,373 77 Assam 319,632 2060 Bihar 637,679 3670 Chandigarh 54,043 617 Chhattisgarh 899,925 11,461 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,335 4 Goa 132585 1998 Gujarat 735,348 8944 Haryana 675,636 6402 Himachal Pradesh 153,717 2,198 Jharkhand 310024 4366 Karnataka 2,130,267 21085 Kerala 2,085,583 6,243 Lakshadweep 4,568 13 Madhya Pradesh 716,708 6,841 Maharashtra 5,309,215 79,552 Manipur 38,322 552 Meghalaya 22,203 280 Mizoram 8,499 23 Nagaland 17,531 190 Delhi 1,380,981 20907 Puducherry 80,947 1099 Punjab 483,984 11477 Rajasthan 835,814 6472 Sikkim 10,855 198 Tamil Nadu 1,531,377 17056 Telangana 520,709 2896 Tripura 40,055 429 Uttar Pradesh 1,596,627 16,957 Uttarakhand 277,585 4426 West Bengal 1,094,802 12,993 Odisha 588,687 2,273 Andhra Pradesh 1,388,803 9,173 Jammu and Kashmir 236,790 3027 Ladakh 16,156 163

No. of people discharged: 2,04,32,898

Total Vaccination: 17,92,98,584

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.