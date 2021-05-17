Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 17

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3,11,170 on Sunday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,46,84,077 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,46,84,077 as of May 17, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
2,70,284 as of May 17, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,568
|85
|Arunachal Pradesh
|21,622
|78
|Assam
|324,979
|2123
|Bihar
|645,015
|3743
|Chandigarh
|54,703
|625
|Chhattisgarh
|907,589
|11,590
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|9,447
|4
|Goa
|134542
|2056
|Gujarat
|744,409
|9039
|Haryana
|685,312
|6546
|Himachal Pradesh
|157,862
|2,254
|Jharkhand
|313181
|4431
|Karnataka
|2,171,931
|21434
|Kerala
|2,118,263
|6,339
|Lakshadweep
|4,650
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|724,279
|6,913
|Maharashtra
|5,344,063
|80,512
|Manipur
|39,052
|562
|Meghalaya
|22,763
|301
|Mizoram
|8,680
|24
|Nagaland
|17,835
|196
|Delhi
|1,387,411
|21244
|Puducherry
|82,545
|1119
|Punjab
|490,755
|11693
|Rajasthan
|849,389
|6621
|Sikkim
|11,070
|203
|Tamil Nadu
|1,565,035
|17359
|Telangana
|525,007
|2928
|Tripura
|40,816
|431
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,609,140
|17,238
|Uttarakhand
|283,239
|4623
|West Bengal
|1,114,313
|13,137
|Odisha
|600,492
|2,294
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,411,320
|9,271
|Jammu and Kashmir
|240,467
|3090
|Ladakh
|16,333
|165
No. of people discharged: 2,07,95,335
Total Vaccination: 18,22,20,164
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
