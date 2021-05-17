Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 17

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3,11,170 on Sunday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,46,84,077 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,46,84,077 as of May 17, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,70,284 as of May 17, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,568 85 Arunachal Pradesh 21,622 78 Assam 324,979 2123 Bihar 645,015 3743 Chandigarh 54,703 625 Chhattisgarh 907,589 11,590 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,447 4 Goa 134542 2056 Gujarat 744,409 9039 Haryana 685,312 6546 Himachal Pradesh 157,862 2,254 Jharkhand 313181 4431 Karnataka 2,171,931 21434 Kerala 2,118,263 6,339 Lakshadweep 4,650 13 Madhya Pradesh 724,279 6,913 Maharashtra 5,344,063 80,512 Manipur 39,052 562 Meghalaya 22,763 301 Mizoram 8,680 24 Nagaland 17,835 196 Delhi 1,387,411 21244 Puducherry 82,545 1119 Punjab 490,755 11693 Rajasthan 849,389 6621 Sikkim 11,070 203 Tamil Nadu 1,565,035 17359 Telangana 525,007 2928 Tripura 40,816 431 Uttar Pradesh 1,609,140 17,238 Uttarakhand 283,239 4623 West Bengal 1,114,313 13,137 Odisha 600,492 2,294 Andhra Pradesh 1,411,320 9,271 Jammu and Kashmir 240,467 3090 Ladakh 16,333 165

No. of people discharged: 2,07,95,335

Total Vaccination: 18,22,20,164

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.