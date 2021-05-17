State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 17

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 17

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2021, 08:03 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 08:03 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at  3,11,170 on Sunday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,46,84,077 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,46,84,077 as of May 17, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,70,284 as of May 17, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,56885
Arunachal Pradesh21,62278
Assam324,9792123
Bihar645,0153743
Chandigarh54,703625
Chhattisgarh907,58911,590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,4474
Goa1345422056
Gujarat744,4099039
Haryana685,3126546
Himachal Pradesh157,8622,254
Jharkhand3131814431
Karnataka2,171,93121434
Kerala2,118,2636,339
Lakshadweep4,65013
Madhya Pradesh724,2796,913
Maharashtra5,344,06380,512
Manipur39,052562
Meghalaya22,763301
Mizoram8,68024
Nagaland17,835196
Delhi1,387,41121244
Puducherry82,5451119
Punjab490,75511693
Rajasthan849,3896621
Sikkim11,070203
Tamil Nadu1,565,03517359
Telangana525,0072928
Tripura40,816431
Uttar Pradesh1,609,14017,238
Uttarakhand283,2394623
West Bengal1,114,31313,137
Odisha600,4922,294
Andhra Pradesh1,411,3209,271
Jammu and Kashmir240,4673090
Ladakh16,333165

 

No. of people discharged: 2,07,95,335

Total Vaccination: 18,22,20,164

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

