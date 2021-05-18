Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 18

State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 18

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2021, 06:16 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 06:16 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was 2.81 lakh on Monday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,49,65,463 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,49,65,463 as of May 18, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,74,390 as of May 18, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,60388
Arunachal Pradesh21,80281
Assam328,6292,179
Bihar651,9093,832
Chandigarh55,367635
Chhattisgarh912,47711,734
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,5504
Goa135,8562,099
Gujarat752,6199,121
Haryana694,4276,685
Himachal Pradesh160,2402,324
Jharkhand315,5024,479
Karnataka2,203,46221,837
Kerala2,147,9676,428
Lakshadweep4,76714
Madhya Pradesh731,3856,992
Maharashtra5,378,45281,486
Manipur39,729578
Meghalaya23,332320
Mizoram8,82925
Nagaland18,076209
Delhi1,393,86721,506
Puducherry84,5061,151
Punjab497,70511,895
Rajasthan859,6696,777
Sikkim11,410205
Tamil Nadu1,598,21617670
Telangana528,8232955
Tripura41,151441
Uttar Pradesh1,619,64517,546
Uttarakhand287,2864,811
West Bengal1,133,43013,284
Odisha612,2242,313
Andhra Pradesh1,435,4919,372
Jammu and Kashmir244,6083,149
Ladakh16,452165

 

No. of people discharged: 2,11,74,076

Total Vaccination: 18,29,26,460

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

