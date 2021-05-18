Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 18

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was 2.81 lakh on Monday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,49,65,463 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,49,65,463 as of May 18, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,74,390 as of May 18, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,603 88 Arunachal Pradesh 21,802 81 Assam 328,629 2,179 Bihar 651,909 3,832 Chandigarh 55,367 635 Chhattisgarh 912,477 11,734 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,550 4 Goa 135,856 2,099 Gujarat 752,619 9,121 Haryana 694,427 6,685 Himachal Pradesh 160,240 2,324 Jharkhand 315,502 4,479 Karnataka 2,203,462 21,837 Kerala 2,147,967 6,428 Lakshadweep 4,767 14 Madhya Pradesh 731,385 6,992 Maharashtra 5,378,452 81,486 Manipur 39,729 578 Meghalaya 23,332 320 Mizoram 8,829 25 Nagaland 18,076 209 Delhi 1,393,867 21,506 Puducherry 84,506 1,151 Punjab 497,705 11,895 Rajasthan 859,669 6,777 Sikkim 11,410 205 Tamil Nadu 1,598,216 17670 Telangana 528,823 2955 Tripura 41,151 441 Uttar Pradesh 1,619,645 17,546 Uttarakhand 287,286 4,811 West Bengal 1,133,430 13,284 Odisha 612,224 2,313 Andhra Pradesh 1,435,491 9,372 Jammu and Kashmir 244,608 3,149 Ladakh 16,452 165

No. of people discharged: 2,11,74,076

Total Vaccination: 18,29,26,460

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.