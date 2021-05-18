Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 18

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was 2.81 lakh on Monday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,49,65,463 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,49,65,463 as of May 18, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
2,74,390 as of May 18, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,603
|88
|Arunachal Pradesh
|21,802
|81
|Assam
|328,629
|2,179
|Bihar
|651,909
|3,832
|Chandigarh
|55,367
|635
|Chhattisgarh
|912,477
|11,734
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|9,550
|4
|Goa
|135,856
|2,099
|Gujarat
|752,619
|9,121
|Haryana
|694,427
|6,685
|Himachal Pradesh
|160,240
|2,324
|Jharkhand
|315,502
|4,479
|Karnataka
|2,203,462
|21,837
|Kerala
|2,147,967
|6,428
|Lakshadweep
|4,767
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|731,385
|6,992
|Maharashtra
|5,378,452
|81,486
|Manipur
|39,729
|578
|Meghalaya
|23,332
|320
|Mizoram
|8,829
|25
|Nagaland
|18,076
|209
|Delhi
|1,393,867
|21,506
|Puducherry
|84,506
|1,151
|Punjab
|497,705
|11,895
|Rajasthan
|859,669
|6,777
|Sikkim
|11,410
|205
|Tamil Nadu
|1,598,216
|17670
|Telangana
|528,823
|2955
|Tripura
|41,151
|441
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,619,645
|17,546
|Uttarakhand
|287,286
|4,811
|West Bengal
|1,133,430
|13,284
|Odisha
|612,224
|2,313
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,435,491
|9,372
|Jammu and Kashmir
|244,608
|3,149
|Ladakh
|16,452
|165
No. of people discharged: 2,11,74,076
Total Vaccination: 18,29,26,460
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
