Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 21

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,57,72,440 as of May 21, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
2,87,122 as of May 21, 2021
|State
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6709
|95
|Andhra Pradesh
|1498532
|9686
|Arunachal Pradesh
|22799
|89
|Assam
|347001
|2433
|Bihar
|670174
|4143
|Chandigarh
|56927
|656
|Chhattisgarh
|931211
|12182
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|9088
|4
|Delhi
|1339326
|22346
|Goa
|114793
|2228
|Gujarat
|669490
|9340
|Haryana
|638673
|7076
|Himachal Pradesh
|132421
|2529
|Jammu and Kashmir
|202039
|3355
|Jharkhand
|289333
|4654
|Karnataka
|1724438
|23306
|Kerala
|1894518
|6724
|Ladakh
|15158
|171
|Lakshadweep
|3974
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|662949
|7227
|Maharashtra
|4978937
|84371
|Manipur
|33813
|635
|Meghalaya
|19596
|379
|Mizoram
|7271
|30
|Nagaland
|14298
|234
|Odisha
|546631
|2378
|Puducherry
|70615
|1241
|Punjab
|434930
|12525
|Rajasthan
|729168
|7219
|Sikkim
|8649
|214
|Tamil Nadu
|1426915
|18734
|Telangana
|490620
|3037
|Tripura
|36718
|453
|Uttarakhand
|221785
|5325
|Uttar Pradesh
|1502918
|18352
|West Bengal
|1045643
|13733
No. of people discharged: 2,23,55,440
Total Vaccination: 18,70,09,792
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
