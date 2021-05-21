Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 21

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,57,72,440 as of May 21, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,87,122 as of May 21, 2021

State Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6709 95 Andhra Pradesh 1498532 9686 Arunachal Pradesh 22799 89 Assam 347001 2433 Bihar 670174 4143 Chandigarh 56927 656 Chhattisgarh 931211 12182 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9088 4 Delhi 1339326 22346 Goa 114793 2228 Gujarat 669490 9340 Haryana 638673 7076 Himachal Pradesh 132421 2529 Jammu and Kashmir 202039 3355 Jharkhand 289333 4654 Karnataka 1724438 23306 Kerala 1894518 6724 Ladakh 15158 171 Lakshadweep 3974 18 Madhya Pradesh 662949 7227 Maharashtra 4978937 84371 Manipur 33813 635 Meghalaya 19596 379 Mizoram 7271 30 Nagaland 14298 234 Odisha 546631 2378 Puducherry 70615 1241 Punjab 434930 12525 Rajasthan 729168 7219 Sikkim 8649 214 Tamil Nadu 1426915 18734 Telangana 490620 3037 Tripura 36718 453 Uttarakhand 221785 5325 Uttar Pradesh 1502918 18352 West Bengal 1045643 13733

No. of people discharged: 2,23,55,440

Total Vaccination: 18,70,09,792

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.