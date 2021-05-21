State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 21

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 21

India is now the only country after the US with a total caseload of over 2.5 crore

DH Web Desk
  • May 21 2021, 06:10 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 06:10 ist
With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

State Total CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands670995
Andhra Pradesh14985329686
Arunachal Pradesh2279989
Assam3470012433
Bihar6701744143
Chandigarh56927656
Chhattisgarh93121112182
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu90884
Delhi133932622346
Goa1147932228
Gujarat6694909340
Haryana6386737076
Himachal Pradesh1324212529
Jammu and Kashmir2020393355
Jharkhand2893334654
Karnataka172443823306
Kerala18945186724
Ladakh15158171
Lakshadweep397418
Madhya Pradesh6629497227
Maharashtra497893784371
Manipur33813635
Meghalaya19596379
Mizoram727130
Nagaland14298234
Odisha5466312378
Puducherry706151241
Punjab43493012525
Rajasthan7291687219
Sikkim8649214
Tamil Nadu142691518734
Telangana4906203037
Tripura36718453
Uttarakhand2217855325
Uttar Pradesh150291818352
West Bengal104564313733

No. of people discharged: 2,23,55,440

Total Vaccination: 18,70,09,792 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

