Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 24

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,68,27,665 as of May 23, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,99,266 as of May 23, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,820 101 Arunachal Pradesh 23,867 95 Assam 365,620 2667 Bihar 685,574 4442 Chandigarh 58,129 692 Chhattisgarh 945,694 12,494 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,925 4 Goa 144,839 2302 Gujarat 784,676 9469 Haryana 733,628 7317 Himachal Pradesh 177,725 2652 Jharkhand 329,072 4,760 Karnataka 2,398,925 24,207 Kerala 2,322,146 6,994 Lakshadweep 6,418 22 Madhya Pradesh 760,963 7394 Maharashtra 5,553,225 86618 Manipur 43,322 661 Meghalaya 28,878 414 Mizoram 10,220 30 Nagaland 19,845 258 Delhi 1,415,219 23,013 Puducherry 94,612 1325 Punjab 533,973 13089 Rajasthan 909,521 7590 Sikkim 12,808 221 Tamil Nadu 1,806,861 20046 Telangana 551,035 3106 Tripura 46,099 463 Uttar Pradesh 1,665,176 18,978 Uttarakhand 310,469 5734 West Bengal 1,248,668 14208 Odisha 679,530 2,456 Andhra Pradesh 1,562,060 10,022 Jammu and Kashmir 267,313 3,513 Ladakh 17,277 176

No. of people discharged: 2,34,25,467

Total Vaccination: 19,50,04,184

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.