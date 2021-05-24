Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 24

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,68,27,665 as of May 23, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
2,99,266 as of May 23, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,820
|101
|Arunachal Pradesh
|23,867
|95
|Assam
|365,620
|2667
|Bihar
|685,574
|4442
|Chandigarh
|58,129
|692
|Chhattisgarh
|945,694
|12,494
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|9,925
|4
|Goa
|144,839
|2302
|Gujarat
|784,676
|9469
|Haryana
|733,628
|7317
|Himachal Pradesh
|177,725
|2652
|Jharkhand
|329,072
|4,760
|Karnataka
|2,398,925
|24,207
|Kerala
|2,322,146
|6,994
|Lakshadweep
|6,418
|22
|Madhya Pradesh
|760,963
|7394
|Maharashtra
|5,553,225
|86618
|Manipur
|43,322
|661
|Meghalaya
|28,878
|414
|Mizoram
|10,220
|30
|Nagaland
|19,845
|258
|Delhi
|1,415,219
|23,013
|Puducherry
|94,612
|1325
|Punjab
|533,973
|13089
|Rajasthan
|909,521
|7590
|Sikkim
|12,808
|221
|Tamil Nadu
|1,806,861
|20046
|Telangana
|551,035
|3106
|Tripura
|46,099
|463
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,665,176
|18,978
|Uttarakhand
|310,469
|5734
|West Bengal
|1,248,668
|14208
|Odisha
|679,530
|2,456
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,562,060
|10,022
|Jammu and Kashmir
|267,313
|3,513
|Ladakh
|17,277
|176
No. of people discharged: 2,34,25,467
Total Vaccination: 19,50,04,184
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
