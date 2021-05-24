State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 24

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 24

India is now the third country in the world to have 3 lakh deaths due to Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2021, 07:27 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 07:30 ist
A police officer ties a facemask on a woman after police in rural areas launched a free cab service for villagers to the Covid-19 testing and vaccination centres on the outskirts of Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

 2,68,27,665 as of May 23, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,99,266 as of May 23, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,820101
Arunachal Pradesh23,86795
Assam365,6202667
Bihar685,5744442
Chandigarh58,129692
Chhattisgarh945,69412,494
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,9254
Goa144,8392302
Gujarat784,6769469
Haryana733,6287317
Himachal Pradesh177,7252652
Jharkhand329,0724,760
Karnataka2,398,92524,207
Kerala2,322,1466,994
Lakshadweep6,41822
Madhya Pradesh760,9637394
Maharashtra5,553,22586618
Manipur43,322661
Meghalaya28,878414
Mizoram10,22030
Nagaland19,845258
Delhi1,415,21923,013
Puducherry94,6121325
Punjab533,97313089
Rajasthan909,5217590
Sikkim12,808221
Tamil Nadu1,806,86120046
Telangana551,0353106
Tripura46,099463
Uttar Pradesh1,665,17618,978
Uttarakhand310,4695734
West Bengal1,248,66814208
Odisha679,5302,456
Andhra Pradesh1,562,06010,022
Jammu and Kashmir267,3133,513
Ladakh17,277176

 

No. of people discharged: 2,34,25,467 

Total Vaccination: 19,50,04,184

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

