Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 26

The daily count of coronavirus cases in the country fell below the 2-lakh mark after over a month taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,69,48,874 as of May 26, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,07,231 as of May 26, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,853 104 Arunachal Pradesh 24,573 102 Assam 375,404 2823 Bihar 692,420 4642 Chandigarh 58,734 709 Chhattisgarh 953,209 12,646 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 10,049 4 Goa 147,861 2421 Gujarat 791,657 9621 Haryana 741,785 7607 Himachal Pradesh 180,983 2827 Jharkhand 331,811 4,871 Karnataka 2,450,215 25,811 Kerala 2,365,787 7,554 Lakshadweep 6,847 24 Madhya Pradesh 767,274 7618 Maharashtra 5,602,019 89212 Manipur 44,627 705 Meghalaya 30,492 483 Mizoram 10,622 34 Nagaland 20,259 297 Delhi 1,418,418 23,409 Puducherry 96,982 1382 Punjab 543,475 13468 Rajasthan 920,456 7806 Sikkim 13,233 232 Tamil Nadu 1,877,211 20872 Telangana 556,320 3146 Tripura 47,298 470 Uttar Pradesh 1,673,785 19,362 Uttarakhand 315,590 5927 West Bengal 1,284,973 14517 Odisha 703,441 2,516 Andhra Pradesh 1,593,821 10,222 Jammu and Kashmir 272,858 3,609 Ladakh 17,532 178

No. of people discharged: 2,40,54,861

Total Vaccination: 19,85,38,999

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.