State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 26

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 26

India is now the third country in the world to have 3 lakh deaths due to Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2021, 06:24 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 06:24 ist
The back of a doctor's PPE kit reads 'GOD IS NEAR' with her name written below to help in identification, at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida. Credit: PTI Photo

The daily count of coronavirus cases in the country fell below the 2-lakh mark after over a month taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,69,48,874 as of May 26, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,07,231 as of May 26, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,853104
Arunachal Pradesh24,573102
Assam375,4042823
Bihar692,4204642
Chandigarh58,734709
Chhattisgarh953,20912,646
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu10,0494
Goa147,8612421
Gujarat791,6579621
Haryana741,7857607
Himachal Pradesh180,9832827
Jharkhand331,8114,871
Karnataka2,450,21525,811
Kerala2,365,7877,554
Lakshadweep6,84724
Madhya Pradesh767,2747618
Maharashtra5,602,01989212
Manipur44,627705
Meghalaya30,492483
Mizoram10,62234
Nagaland20,259297
Delhi1,418,41823,409
Puducherry96,9821382
Punjab543,47513468
Rajasthan920,4567806
Sikkim13,233232
Tamil Nadu1,877,21120872
Telangana556,3203146
Tripura47,298470
Uttar Pradesh1,673,78519,362
Uttarakhand315,5905927
West Bengal1,284,97314517
Odisha703,4412,516
Andhra Pradesh1,593,82110,222
Jammu and Kashmir272,8583,609
Ladakh17,532178

No. of people discharged: 2,40,54,861

Total Vaccination: 19,85,38,999

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus vaccine
Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Uttarakhand
Punjab
Rajasthan
Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
West Bengal
Tripura
Sikkim
Assam
Nagaland
Mizoram
Arunachal Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
Odisha
Gujarat
Maharashtra
Goa
Karnataka
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Daman and Diu
Lakshadweep
Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'In a total disconnect with mainland'

DH Toon | 'In a total disconnect with mainland'

How long can a human live? New research estimates

How long can a human live? New research estimates

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

 