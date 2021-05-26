Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 26

The daily count of coronavirus cases in the country fell below the 2-lakh mark after over a month taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,69,48,874 as of May 26, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,07,231 as of May 26, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,853
|104
|Arunachal Pradesh
|24,573
|102
|Assam
|375,404
|2823
|Bihar
|692,420
|4642
|Chandigarh
|58,734
|709
|Chhattisgarh
|953,209
|12,646
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|10,049
|4
|Goa
|147,861
|2421
|Gujarat
|791,657
|9621
|Haryana
|741,785
|7607
|Himachal Pradesh
|180,983
|2827
|Jharkhand
|331,811
|4,871
|Karnataka
|2,450,215
|25,811
|Kerala
|2,365,787
|7,554
|Lakshadweep
|6,847
|24
|Madhya Pradesh
|767,274
|7618
|Maharashtra
|5,602,019
|89212
|Manipur
|44,627
|705
|Meghalaya
|30,492
|483
|Mizoram
|10,622
|34
|Nagaland
|20,259
|297
|Delhi
|1,418,418
|23,409
|Puducherry
|96,982
|1382
|Punjab
|543,475
|13468
|Rajasthan
|920,456
|7806
|Sikkim
|13,233
|232
|Tamil Nadu
|1,877,211
|20872
|Telangana
|556,320
|3146
|Tripura
|47,298
|470
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,673,785
|19,362
|Uttarakhand
|315,590
|5927
|West Bengal
|1,284,973
|14517
|Odisha
|703,441
|2,516
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,593,821
|10,222
|Jammu and Kashmir
|272,858
|3,609
|Ladakh
|17,532
|178
No. of people discharged: 2,40,54,861
Total Vaccination: 19,85,38,999
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
