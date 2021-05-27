State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 27

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 27

India's total caseload has crossed 2.7 crore, and death toll has exceeded 3.11 lakh

DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2021, 06:26 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 06:26 ist
Street vendors and homeless people stand in a queue for free food being distributed at Krishnarajendra Market, during Covid-19 induced lockdown, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Wednesday reported 2,08,921 Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,71,57,795 as of May 27, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,11,388 as of May 27, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,878106
Arunachal Pradesh25,002104
Assam381,1712915
Bihar695,7264746
Chandigarh58,992714
Chhattisgarh956,71512,723
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu10,0924
Goa149,4102460
Gujarat794,9129665
Haryana744,6027735
Himachal Pradesh182,9822887
Jharkhand333,0584,891
Karnataka2,472,97326,399
Kerala2,395,5907,731
Lakshadweep7,11126
Madhya Pradesh769,6967686
Maharashtra5,626,15590349
Manipur45,451720
Meghalaya31,449502
Mizoram10,93734
Nagaland20,535315
Delhi1,419,98623,565
Puducherry98,2191408
Punjab548,23113642
Rajasthan923,8607911
Sikkim13,511237
Tamil Nadu1,911,49621340
Telangana560,1413169
Tripura47,965473
Uttar Pradesh1,677,50819,519
Uttarakhand318,3466020
West Bengal1,301,97814674
Odisha714,3802,549
Andhra Pradesh1,609,10510,328
Jammu and Kashmir275,8223,662
Ladakh17,810179

No. of people discharged: 2,43,50,816     

Total Vaccination: 20,06,62,456 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

