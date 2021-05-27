Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 27

India on Wednesday reported 2,08,921 Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,71,57,795 as of May 27, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,11,388 as of May 27, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,878 106 Arunachal Pradesh 25,002 104 Assam 381,171 2915 Bihar 695,726 4746 Chandigarh 58,992 714 Chhattisgarh 956,715 12,723 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 10,092 4 Goa 149,410 2460 Gujarat 794,912 9665 Haryana 744,602 7735 Himachal Pradesh 182,982 2887 Jharkhand 333,058 4,891 Karnataka 2,472,973 26,399 Kerala 2,395,590 7,731 Lakshadweep 7,111 26 Madhya Pradesh 769,696 7686 Maharashtra 5,626,155 90349 Manipur 45,451 720 Meghalaya 31,449 502 Mizoram 10,937 34 Nagaland 20,535 315 Delhi 1,419,986 23,565 Puducherry 98,219 1408 Punjab 548,231 13642 Rajasthan 923,860 7911 Sikkim 13,511 237 Tamil Nadu 1,911,496 21340 Telangana 560,141 3169 Tripura 47,965 473 Uttar Pradesh 1,677,508 19,519 Uttarakhand 318,346 6020 West Bengal 1,301,978 14674 Odisha 714,380 2,549 Andhra Pradesh 1,609,105 10,328 Jammu and Kashmir 275,822 3,662 Ladakh 17,810 179

No. of people discharged: 2,43,50,816

Total Vaccination: 20,06,62,456

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.