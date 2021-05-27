Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 27

India on Wednesday reported 2,08,921 Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,71,57,795 as of May 27, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,11,388 as of May 27, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,878
|106
|Arunachal Pradesh
|25,002
|104
|Assam
|381,171
|2915
|Bihar
|695,726
|4746
|Chandigarh
|58,992
|714
|Chhattisgarh
|956,715
|12,723
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|10,092
|4
|Goa
|149,410
|2460
|Gujarat
|794,912
|9665
|Haryana
|744,602
|7735
|Himachal Pradesh
|182,982
|2887
|Jharkhand
|333,058
|4,891
|Karnataka
|2,472,973
|26,399
|Kerala
|2,395,590
|7,731
|Lakshadweep
|7,111
|26
|Madhya Pradesh
|769,696
|7686
|Maharashtra
|5,626,155
|90349
|Manipur
|45,451
|720
|Meghalaya
|31,449
|502
|Mizoram
|10,937
|34
|Nagaland
|20,535
|315
|Delhi
|1,419,986
|23,565
|Puducherry
|98,219
|1408
|Punjab
|548,231
|13642
|Rajasthan
|923,860
|7911
|Sikkim
|13,511
|237
|Tamil Nadu
|1,911,496
|21340
|Telangana
|560,141
|3169
|Tripura
|47,965
|473
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,677,508
|19,519
|Uttarakhand
|318,346
|6020
|West Bengal
|1,301,978
|14674
|Odisha
|714,380
|2,549
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,609,105
|10,328
|Jammu and Kashmir
|275,822
|3,662
|Ladakh
|17,810
|179
No. of people discharged: 2,43,50,816
Total Vaccination: 20,06,62,456
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
