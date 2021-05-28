Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 28

India's Covid-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery was recorded at 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,73,69,093 as of May 27, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,15,235 as of May 27, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6901 108 Arunachal Pradesh 25376 107 Assam 386870 3005 Bihar 698329 4845 Chandigarh 59216 722 Chhattisgarh 959544 12,779 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 10129 4 Goa 150,897 2499 Gujarat 797,997 9701 Haryana 747,740 7841 Himachal Pradesh 184,347 2932 Jharkhand 334,035 4,910 Karnataka 2,499,784 26,929 Kerala 2,424,388 7,882 Lakshadweep 7,229 26 Madhya Pradesh 771,878 7758 Maharashtra 5,650,907 91341 Manipur 46,298 730 Meghalaya 32,295 512 Mizoram 11,143 34 Nagaland 20,795 327 Delhi 1,421,477 23,695 Puducherry 99,540 1435 Punjab 552,235 13827 Rajasthan 927,746 8018 Sikkim 13,806 239 Tamil Nadu 1,945,260 21815 Telangana 563,903 3189 Tripura 48,507 479 Uttar Pradesh 1,680,684 19,712 Uttarakhand 321,337 6113 West Bengal 1,318,203 14827 Odisha 726,003 2,584 Andhra Pradesh 1,627,390 10,427 Jammu and Kashmir 278,859 3,702 Ladakh 18,045 181

No. of people discharged: 2,46,33,951

Total Vaccination: 20,26,95,874

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.