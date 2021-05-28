Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 28

India's Covid-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery was recorded at 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,73,69,093 as of May 27, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,15,235 as of May 27, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6901
|108
|Arunachal Pradesh
|25376
|107
|Assam
|386870
|3005
|Bihar
|698329
|4845
|Chandigarh
|59216
|722
|Chhattisgarh
|959544
|12,779
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|10129
|4
|Goa
|150,897
|2499
|Gujarat
|797,997
|9701
|Haryana
|747,740
|7841
|Himachal Pradesh
|184,347
|2932
|Jharkhand
|334,035
|4,910
|Karnataka
|2,499,784
|26,929
|Kerala
|2,424,388
|7,882
|Lakshadweep
|7,229
|26
|Madhya Pradesh
|771,878
|7758
|Maharashtra
|5,650,907
|91341
|Manipur
|46,298
|730
|Meghalaya
|32,295
|512
|Mizoram
|11,143
|34
|Nagaland
|20,795
|327
|Delhi
|1,421,477
|23,695
|Puducherry
|99,540
|1435
|Punjab
|552,235
|13827
|Rajasthan
|927,746
|8018
|Sikkim
|13,806
|239
|Tamil Nadu
|1,945,260
|21815
|Telangana
|563,903
|3189
|Tripura
|48,507
|479
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,680,684
|19,712
|Uttarakhand
|321,337
|6113
|West Bengal
|1,318,203
|14827
|Odisha
|726,003
|2,584
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,627,390
|10,427
|Jammu and Kashmir
|278,859
|3,702
|Ladakh
|18,045
|181
No. of people discharged: 2,46,33,951
Total Vaccination: 20,26,95,874
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
