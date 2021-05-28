Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 28

State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 28

DH Web Desk
  • May 28 2021, 06:05 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 06:05 ist
A patient with Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms leaves after a consultation with a volunteer doctor at a community centre temporarily used as an outpatient department, which is run by volunteers every afternoon for two hours to offer free healthcare, at Ghitorni village in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery was recorded at 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,73,69,093 as of May 27, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,15,235 as of May 27, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6901108
Arunachal Pradesh25376107
Assam3868703005
Bihar6983294845
Chandigarh59216722
Chhattisgarh95954412,779
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu101294
Goa150,8972499
Gujarat797,9979701
Haryana747,7407841
Himachal Pradesh184,3472932
Jharkhand334,0354,910
Karnataka2,499,78426,929
Kerala2,424,3887,882
Lakshadweep7,22926
Madhya Pradesh771,8787758
Maharashtra5,650,90791341
Manipur46,298730
Meghalaya32,295512
Mizoram11,14334
Nagaland20,795327
Delhi1,421,47723,695
Puducherry99,5401435
Punjab552,23513827
Rajasthan927,7468018
Sikkim13,806239
Tamil Nadu1,945,26021815
Telangana563,9033189
Tripura48,507479
Uttar Pradesh1,680,68419,712
Uttarakhand321,3376113
West Bengal1,318,20314827
Odisha726,0032,584
Andhra Pradesh1,627,39010,427
Jammu and Kashmir278,8593,702
Ladakh18,045181

 

No. of people discharged: 2,46,33,951     

Total Vaccination: 20,26,95,874 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

