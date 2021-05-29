State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 29

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 29

India's total caseload has crossed 2.7 crore, and death toll has exceeded 3.15 lakh

DH Web Desk
  • May 29 2021, 07:41 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 07:41 ist
Health workers sanitize a homeless COVID-19 patient, receiveing treatment at an isolation ward facility of a COVID-19 care centre, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Friday registered its lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases in 45 days as nearly 1.71 lakh fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

27,555,229 as of May 29, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

318,895 as of May 29, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,917109
Arunachal Pradesh25,820109
Assam392,5743088
Bihar700,8974943
Chandigarh59,416729
Chhattisgarh962,36812,848
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu10,1524
Goa152,4012538
Gujarat800,8669734
Haryana750,0627939
Himachal Pradesh185,8192992
Jharkhand334,7304,926
Karnataka2,523,99827,405
Kerala2,448,5548,063
Lakshadweep7,36428
Madhya Pradesh773,8557828
Maharashtra5,672,18092225
Manipur47,111748
Meghalaya33,104524
Mizoram11,38234
Nagaland20,795338
Delhi1,422,54923,812
Puducherry100,6771455
Punjab556,08914004
Rajasthan931,2008103
Sikkim14,214240
Tamil Nadu1,978,62122289
Telangana567,5173207
Tripura49,290485
Uttar Pradesh1,683,86519,899
Uttarakhand323,4836201
West Bengal1,331,24914975
Odisha732,7392,618
Andhra Pradesh1,643,55710,531
Jammu and Kashmir281,6283,739
Ladakh18,186185

 




 

No. of people discharged: 2,48,93,410

Total Vaccination: 20,57,20,660 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

