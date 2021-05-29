Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 29

India on Friday registered its lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases in 45 days as nearly 1.71 lakh fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
27,555,229 as of May 29, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
318,895 as of May 29, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,917
|109
|Arunachal Pradesh
|25,820
|109
|Assam
|392,574
|3088
|Bihar
|700,897
|4943
|Chandigarh
|59,416
|729
|Chhattisgarh
|962,368
|12,848
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|10,152
|4
|Goa
|152,401
|2538
|Gujarat
|800,866
|9734
|Haryana
|750,062
|7939
|Himachal Pradesh
|185,819
|2992
|Jharkhand
|334,730
|4,926
|Karnataka
|2,523,998
|27,405
|Kerala
|2,448,554
|8,063
|Lakshadweep
|7,364
|28
|Madhya Pradesh
|773,855
|7828
|Maharashtra
|5,672,180
|92225
|Manipur
|47,111
|748
|Meghalaya
|33,104
|524
|Mizoram
|11,382
|34
|Nagaland
|20,795
|338
|Delhi
|1,422,549
|23,812
|Puducherry
|100,677
|1455
|Punjab
|556,089
|14004
|Rajasthan
|931,200
|8103
|Sikkim
|14,214
|240
|Tamil Nadu
|1,978,621
|22289
|Telangana
|567,517
|3207
|Tripura
|49,290
|485
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,683,865
|19,899
|Uttarakhand
|323,483
|6201
|West Bengal
|1,331,249
|14975
|Odisha
|732,739
|2,618
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,643,557
|10,531
|Jammu and Kashmir
|281,628
|3,739
|Ladakh
|18,186
|185
No. of people discharged: 2,48,93,410
Total Vaccination: 20,57,20,660
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
