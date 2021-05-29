Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 29

India on Friday registered its lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases in 45 days as nearly 1.71 lakh fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

27,555,229 as of May 29, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

318,895 as of May 29, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,917 109 Arunachal Pradesh 25,820 109 Assam 392,574 3088 Bihar 700,897 4943 Chandigarh 59,416 729 Chhattisgarh 962,368 12,848 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 10,152 4 Goa 152,401 2538 Gujarat 800,866 9734 Haryana 750,062 7939 Himachal Pradesh 185,819 2992 Jharkhand 334,730 4,926 Karnataka 2,523,998 27,405 Kerala 2,448,554 8,063 Lakshadweep 7,364 28 Madhya Pradesh 773,855 7828 Maharashtra 5,672,180 92225 Manipur 47,111 748 Meghalaya 33,104 524 Mizoram 11,382 34 Nagaland 20,795 338 Delhi 1,422,549 23,812 Puducherry 100,677 1455 Punjab 556,089 14004 Rajasthan 931,200 8103 Sikkim 14,214 240 Tamil Nadu 1,978,621 22289 Telangana 567,517 3207 Tripura 49,290 485 Uttar Pradesh 1,683,865 19,899 Uttarakhand 323,483 6201 West Bengal 1,331,249 14975 Odisha 732,739 2,618 Andhra Pradesh 1,643,557 10,531 Jammu and Kashmir 281,628 3,739 Ladakh 18,186 185









No. of people discharged: 2,48,93,410

Total Vaccination: 20,57,20,660

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.