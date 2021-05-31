Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 31

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
27,894,224 as of May 30, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
325,972 as of May 30, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,964
|113
|Arunachal Pradesh
|26,778
|114
|Assam
|403,623
|3245
|Bihar
|704,173
|5052
|Chandigarh
|59,740
|740
|Chhattisgarh
|967,645
|12,979
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|10,214
|4
|Goa
|154,419
|2597
|Gujarat
|805,617
|9790
|Haryana
|753,937
|8132
|Himachal Pradesh
|188,604
|3086
|Jharkhand
|336,240
|4,958
|Karnataka
|2,567,449
|28,298
|Kerala
|2,494,385
|8,455
|Lakshadweep
|7,631
|31
|Madhya Pradesh
|777,349
|7959
|Maharashtra
|5,713,215
|94030
|Manipur
|48,850
|776
|Meghalaya
|34,448
|551
|Mizoram
|11,988
|36
|Nagaland
|20,795
|350
|Delhi
|1,424,646
|24,073
|Puducherry
|102,896
|1497
|Punjab
|562,831
|14305
|Rajasthan
|936,162
|8251
|Sikkim
|14,907
|247
|Tamil Nadu
|2,039,716
|23261
|Telangana
|574,026
|3247
|Tripura
|50,739
|507
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,688,152
|20,208
|Uttarakhand
|327,112
|6360
|West Bengal
|1,354,956
|15268
|Odisha
|747,143
|2,686
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,671,742
|10,738
|Jammu and Kashmir
|286,684
|3,841
|Ladakh
|18,448
|187
No. of people discharged: 2,54,54,320
Total Vaccination: 21,20,66,614
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
