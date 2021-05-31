Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 31

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

27,894,224 as of May 30, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

325,972 as of May 30, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,964 113 Arunachal Pradesh 26,778 114 Assam 403,623 3245 Bihar 704,173 5052 Chandigarh 59,740 740 Chhattisgarh 967,645 12,979 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 10,214 4 Goa 154,419 2597 Gujarat 805,617 9790 Haryana 753,937 8132 Himachal Pradesh 188,604 3086 Jharkhand 336,240 4,958 Karnataka 2,567,449 28,298 Kerala 2,494,385 8,455 Lakshadweep 7,631 31 Madhya Pradesh 777,349 7959 Maharashtra 5,713,215 94030 Manipur 48,850 776 Meghalaya 34,448 551 Mizoram 11,988 36 Nagaland 20,795 350 Delhi 1,424,646 24,073 Puducherry 102,896 1497 Punjab 562,831 14305 Rajasthan 936,162 8251 Sikkim 14,907 247 Tamil Nadu 2,039,716 23261 Telangana 574,026 3247 Tripura 50,739 507 Uttar Pradesh 1,688,152 20,208 Uttarakhand 327,112 6360 West Bengal 1,354,956 15268 Odisha 747,143 2,686 Andhra Pradesh 1,671,742 10,738 Jammu and Kashmir 286,684 3,841 Ladakh 18,448 187

No. of people discharged: 2,54,54,320

Total Vaccination: 21,20,66,614

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.