State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 31

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 31

India's total caseload has crossed 2.7 crore, and death toll has exceeded 3.25 lakh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • May 31 2021, 05:43 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 05:43 ist
People, not adhering to social distancing norms, stand in a queue for the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Coronavirus in India:  

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

27,894,224 as of May 30, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

325,972 as of May 30, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,964113
Arunachal Pradesh26,778114
Assam403,6233245
Bihar704,1735052
Chandigarh59,740740
Chhattisgarh967,64512,979
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu10,2144
Goa154,4192597
Gujarat805,6179790
Haryana753,9378132
Himachal Pradesh188,6043086
Jharkhand336,2404,958
Karnataka2,567,44928,298
Kerala2,494,3858,455
Lakshadweep7,63131
Madhya Pradesh777,3497959
Maharashtra5,713,21594030
Manipur48,850776
Meghalaya34,448551
Mizoram11,98836
Nagaland20,795350
Delhi1,424,64624,073
Puducherry102,8961497
Punjab562,83114305
Rajasthan936,1628251
Sikkim14,907247
Tamil Nadu2,039,71623261
Telangana574,0263247
Tripura50,739507
Uttar Pradesh1,688,15220,208
Uttarakhand327,1126360
West Bengal1,354,95615268
Odisha747,1432,686
Andhra Pradesh1,671,74210,738
Jammu and Kashmir286,6843,841
Ladakh18,448187

No. of people discharged: 2,54,54,320

Total Vaccination: 21,20,66,614 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19. 

