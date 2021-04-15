State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 15

Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2021, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 07:59 ist
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges River during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Haridwar, India, April 14, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

14,070,890 as of April 13, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,73,155

StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,24763
Arunachal Pradesh16,91256
Assam2,21,8681,122
Bihar2,95,1711,651
Chandigarh31,985404
Chhattisgarh4,86,2445,307
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu4,3272
Goa63,815857
Gujarat3,67,6164,995
Haryana3,29,9423,316
Himachal Pradesh72,3191,135
Jharkhand1,47,7921,292
Karnataka10,94,91213,046
Kerala11,89,1764,837
Lakshadweep8451
Madhya Pradesh3,63,3524,312
Maharashtra35,78,16058,804
Manipur29,561376
Meghalaya14,485151
Mizoram4,68512
Nagaland12,44093
Delhi7,67,43811,540
Puducherry45,449698
Punjab2,82,5057,672
Rajasthan3,81,2923,008
Sikkim6,456136
Tamil Nadu9,54,94812,970
Telangana3,34,7381,780
Tripura33,841394
Uttar Pradesh7,44,0219,376
Uttarakhand1,14,0241,793
West Bengal6,30,11610,458
Odisha3,55,3531,986
Andhra Pradesh9,37,0497,339
Jammu and Kashmir1,41,7362,042
Ladakh11,070131

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Punjab
Haryana
Delhi
Madhya Pradesh
Goa
Mumbai
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Odisha
Chhattisgarh
West Bengal
Assam
Bihar
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Rajasthan
Gujarat
Arunachal Pradesh
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Lakshadweep
Tripura
Manipur
Mizoram
Nagaland
Meghalaya
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Bengaluru
Chennai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

Need for gender balance in justice system

Need for gender balance in justice system

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

NASA makes music with outer space data

NASA makes music with outer space data

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

 