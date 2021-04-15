Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 15

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
14,070,890 as of April 13, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
1,73,155
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,247
|63
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,912
|56
|Assam
|2,21,868
|1,122
|Bihar
|2,95,171
|1,651
|Chandigarh
|31,985
|404
|Chhattisgarh
|4,86,244
|5,307
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|4,327
|2
|Goa
|63,815
|857
|Gujarat
|3,67,616
|4,995
|Haryana
|3,29,942
|3,316
|Himachal Pradesh
|72,319
|1,135
|Jharkhand
|1,47,792
|1,292
|Karnataka
|10,94,912
|13,046
|Kerala
|11,89,176
|4,837
|Lakshadweep
|845
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,63,352
|4,312
|Maharashtra
|35,78,160
|58,804
|Manipur
|29,561
|376
|Meghalaya
|14,485
|151
|Mizoram
|4,685
|12
|Nagaland
|12,440
|93
|Delhi
|7,67,438
|11,540
|Puducherry
|45,449
|698
|Punjab
|2,82,505
|7,672
|Rajasthan
|3,81,292
|3,008
|Sikkim
|6,456
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|9,54,948
|12,970
|Telangana
|3,34,738
|1,780
|Tripura
|33,841
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|7,44,021
|9,376
|Uttarakhand
|1,14,024
|1,793
|West Bengal
|6,30,116
|10,458
|Odisha
|3,55,353
|1,986
|Andhra Pradesh
|9,37,049
|7,339
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,41,736
|2,042
|Ladakh
|11,070
|131