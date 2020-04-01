COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on April 1

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 1

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,578; death toll stands at 50 as of April 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 01 2020, 07:18 ist
  updated: Apr 01 2020, 09:02 ist
People who came for ‘Jamat’, a religious gathering at Nizamuddin Mosque, being taken to LNJP hospital for COVID-19 test, after several people showed symptoms of coronavirus, during a nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country, affecting over 1,500 people.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown for the past few days as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead worldwide.

While the impact of the novel coronavirus has been the most in China and Italy, India also is within its grasp. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus reached other cities/regions including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir among others.

We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the epidemic, according to the Union Ministry of Health and sources (the list will be updated regularly).

The total number of positive cases (including deaths) in India: 1,578 as of March 31.

Total deaths in India: 50

Telangana: 6

Madhya Pradesh: 5

Karnataka: 3

Delhi: 2

Maharashtra: 12

Punjab: 4

Bihar: 1

Gujarat: 5

West Bengal: 5

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Tamil Nadu: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Kerala: 3

States/UT with confirmed positive cases: (State-wise details are updated as we receive information)

Kerala: 215 (including 8 foreigners)
Punjab: 41
Delhi: 121 (including 1 foreigner)
Jammu and Kashmir: 55
Ladakh: 13
Rajasthan: 93 (including 2 foreigners)
Uttar Pradesh: 103 (including 1 foreigner)
Maharashtra: 320 (including 3 foreigners)
Karnataka: 101
Tamil Nadu: 124 (including 6 foreigners)
Telangana: 71 (including 11 foreigners)
Haryana: 39 (including 14 foreigners)
Andhra Pradesh: 44
Himachal Pradesh: 4
Gujarat: 73 (including 1 foreigner)
Uttarakhand: 7 (including 1 foreigner)
Odisha: 3
West Bengal: 27
Chandigarh: 13
Chhattisgarh: 8
Madhya Pradesh: 66
Bihar: 16
Puducherry: 1
Manipur: 1
Mizoram: 1
Goa: 6
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 10
Jharkhand: 1
Assam: 1

No. of people discharged: 102

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the epidemic in India is worrisome.

