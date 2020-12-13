Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 13

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 13

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 98,56,526; death toll stands at 1,42,966 as of December 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 13 2020, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 07:57 ist
The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 98 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 98,56,526 as of December 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,42,966




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands479861
Arunachal Pradesh1649755
Assam2144321000
Bihar2427471317
Chandigarh18572300
Chhattisgarh2557613084
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33272
Goa49305708
Gujarat2265084160
Haryana2514022710
Himachal Pradesh48524793
Jharkhand111177995
Karnataka90021411939
Kerala6646322594
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2223973391
Maharashtra187669948139
Manipur27036322
Meghalaya12743125
Mizoram40247
Nagaland1167671
Delhi6054709981
Puducherry37444619
Punjab1595795057
Rajasthan2899992528
Sikkim5291118
Tamil Nadu79769311883
Telangana2771511489
Tripura33015375
Uttar Pradesh5641328056
Uttarakhand819391351
West Bengal5192158966
Odisha3233641802
Andhra Pradesh8750257052
Jammu and Kashmir1156261793
Ladakh9112123

 

No. of people discharged:

93,24,328     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

