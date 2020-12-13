Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 13

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 98 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 98,56,526 as of December 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,42,966







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4798 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16497 55 Assam 214432 1000 Bihar 242747 1317 Chandigarh 18572 300 Chhattisgarh 255761 3084 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3327 2 Goa 49305 708 Gujarat 226508 4160 Haryana 251402 2710 Himachal Pradesh 48524 793 Jharkhand 111177 995 Karnataka 900214 11939 Kerala 664632 2594 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 222397 3391 Maharashtra 1876699 48139 Manipur 27036 322 Meghalaya 12743 125 Mizoram 4024 7 Nagaland 11676 71 Delhi 605470 9981 Puducherry 37444 619 Punjab 159579 5057 Rajasthan 289999 2528 Sikkim 5291 118 Tamil Nadu 797693 11883 Telangana 277151 1489 Tripura 33015 375 Uttar Pradesh 564132 8056 Uttarakhand 81939 1351 West Bengal 519215 8966 Odisha 323364 1802 Andhra Pradesh 875025 7052 Jammu and Kashmir 115626 1793 Ladakh 9112 123

No. of people discharged:

93,24,328

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.