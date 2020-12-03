Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 3

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 3

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 95,37,944 ; death toll stands at 1,38,599 as of December 3

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 03 2020, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 07:48 ist
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of passengers at a railway station, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 95 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

95,37,944 as of December 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,38,599




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4718 61
Arunachal Pradesh16,29654
Assam212,998981
Bihar236778 1,274
Chandigarh17642 281
Chhattisgarh239,2152,892
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3342
Goa48241 693
Gujarat212769 4,018
Haryana237604 2,488
Himachal Pradesh41364 663
Jharkhand109,332969
Karnataka8,87,66711,808
Kerala614674 2,298
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh208924 3,287
Maharashtra1832176 47,357
Manipur25,390291
Meghalaya11954 114
Mizoram3,8696
Nagaland11254 64
Delhi5,83,7229,342
Puducherry37079 612
Punjab153308 4,842
Rajasthan272400 2,350
Sikkim5031 110
Tamil Nadu784747 11,733
Telangana270,8831,462
Tripura32,764372
Uttar Pradesh547308 7,817
Uttarakhand75784 1,251
West Bengal490070 8,527
Odisha319583 1,750
Andhra Pradesh869412 7003
Jammu and Kashmir1111301,708
Ladakh8477 119

 

No. of people discharged: 89,32,647     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

