Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 3

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 95 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

95,37,944 as of December 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,38,599







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4718 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,296 54 Assam 212,998 981 Bihar 236778 1,274 Chandigarh 17642 281 Chhattisgarh 239,215 2,892 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,334 2 Goa 48241 693 Gujarat 212769 4,018 Haryana 237604 2,488 Himachal Pradesh 41364 663 Jharkhand 109,332 969 Karnataka 8,87,667 11,808 Kerala 614674 2,298 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 208924 3,287 Maharashtra 1832176 47,357 Manipur 25,390 291 Meghalaya 11954 114 Mizoram 3,869 6 Nagaland 11254 64 Delhi 5,83,722 9,342 Puducherry 37079 612 Punjab 153308 4,842 Rajasthan 272400 2,350 Sikkim 5031 110 Tamil Nadu 784747 11,733 Telangana 270,883 1,462 Tripura 32,764 372 Uttar Pradesh 547308 7,817 Uttarakhand 75784 1,251 West Bengal 490070 8,527 Odisha 319583 1,750 Andhra Pradesh 869412 7003 Jammu and Kashmir 111130 1,708 Ladakh 8477 119

No. of people discharged: 89,32,647

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.