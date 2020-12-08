Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 8

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 97 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

97,02,238 as of December 8

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,40,919







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,758 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,395 55 Assam 2,13,925 995 Bihar 2,39,565 1,297 Chandigarh 18,113 293 Chhattisgarh 2,46,809 2,989 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,341 2 Goa 48,776 701 Gujarat 2,20,168 4,095 Haryana 2,45,288 2,611 Himachal Pradesh 45,697 729 Jharkhand 1,10,278 986 Karnataka 8,94,004 11,867 Kerala 6,39,664 2,441 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,15,957 3,347 Maharashtra 18,55,341 47,774 Manipur 26,225 309 Meghalaya 12,314 120 Mizoram 3,936 6 Nagaland 11,418 68 Delhi 5,93,924 9,706 Puducherry 37,270 615 Punjab 1,56,839 4,934 Rajasthan 2,82,512 2,448 Sikkim 5,194 115 Tamil Nadu 7,91,552 11,809 Telangana 2,73,858 1,474 Tripura 32,897 370 Uttar Pradesh 5,56,397 7,944 Uttarakhand 78,509 1,296 West Bengal 5,05,054 8,771 Odisha 3,21,564 1,778 Andhra Pradesh 8,72,288 7,038 Jammu and Kashmir 1,13,568 1,755 Ladakh 8,840 120

No. of people discharged:

91,00,792

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.