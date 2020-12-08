Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 8

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 8

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 97,02,238; death toll stands at 1,40,919 as of December 8

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 08 2020, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 08:22 ist
A woman wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus sits outside a railyway station in New Delhi. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 97 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

97,02,238 as of December 8

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,40,919




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,75861
Arunachal Pradesh16,39555
Assam2,13,925995
Bihar2,39,5651,297
Chandigarh18,113293
Chhattisgarh2,46,8092,989
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3412
Goa48,776701
Gujarat2,20,1684,095
Haryana2,45,2882,611
Himachal Pradesh45,697729
Jharkhand1,10,278986
Karnataka8,94,00411,867
Kerala6,39,6642,441
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,15,9573,347
Maharashtra18,55,34147,774
Manipur26,225309
Meghalaya12,314120
Mizoram3,9366
Nagaland11,41868
Delhi5,93,9249,706
Puducherry37,270615
Punjab1,56,8394,934
Rajasthan2,82,5122,448
Sikkim5,194115 
Tamil Nadu7,91,55211,809
Telangana2,73,8581,474
Tripura32,897370
Uttar Pradesh5,56,3977,944
Uttarakhand78,5091,296
West Bengal5,05,0548,771
Odisha3,21,5641,778
Andhra Pradesh8,72,2887,038
Jammu and Kashmir1,13,5681,755
Ladakh8,840120

 

No. of people discharged:

91,00,792  

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

