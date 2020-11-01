Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 1

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 83 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

83,78,567 as of November 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,22,037







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4317 59 Arunachal Pradesh 14752 37 Assam 2,06,351 930 Bihar 216764 1084 Chandigarh 14418 226 Chhattisgarh 185306 2038 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3248 2 Goa 43626 604 Gujarat 172944 3719 Haryana 167210 1789 Himachal Pradesh 21877 312 Jharkhand 101287 883 Karnataka 823412 11168 Kerala 435105 1484 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 171359 2951 Maharashtra 1678406 43911 Manipur 18502 168 Meghalaya 9452 88 Mizoram 2722 1 Nagaland 9047 41 Delhi 386706 6511 Puducherry 35013 592 Punjab 133658 4203 Rajasthan 196993 1907 Sikkim 3913 68 Tamil Nadu 724522 11122 Telangana 238632 1336 Tripura 30717 346 Uttar Pradesh 481863 7025 Uttarakhand 62328 1023 West Bengal 373664 6841 Odisha 290116 1320 Andhra Pradesh 823348 6690 Jammu and Kashmir 94785 1478 Ladakh 6194 74

No. of people discharged: 74,32,829

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.