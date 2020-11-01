Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 1

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 1

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 83,78,567; death toll stands at 1,22,037 as of November 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2020, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 08:10 ist
People shop decorative items at Chandni Chowk market ahead of Diwali festival, amid coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 83 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

 

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

  Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

83,78,567 as of November 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,22,037




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands431759
Arunachal Pradesh1475237
Assam2,06,351930
Bihar216764 1084
Chandigarh14418 226
Chhattisgarh1853062038
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu32482
Goa43626 604
Gujarat172944 3719
Haryana167210 1789
Himachal Pradesh21877 312
Jharkhand101287883
Karnataka823412 11168
Kerala435105 1484
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh171359 2951
Maharashtra1678406 43911
Manipur18502 168
Meghalaya9452 88
Mizoram27221
Nagaland904741
Delhi386706 6511
Puducherry35013592
Punjab133658 4203
Rajasthan196993 1907
Sikkim391368
Tamil Nadu724522 11122
Telangana238632 1336
Tripura30717346
Uttar Pradesh481863 7025
Uttarakhand62328 1023
West Bengal373664 6841
Odisha290116 1320
Andhra Pradesh823348 6690
Jammu and Kashmir94785 1478
Ladakh619474

 

No. of people discharged: 74,32,829     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

