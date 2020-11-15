Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 15

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 15

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 87,74,378; death toll stands at 129,189 as of November 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2020, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 07:34 ist
A devotee wearing face shield prays at the Akshardham temple on the eve of Diwali. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 87 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

87,74,378 as of November 15

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 129,189




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,51861
Arunachal Pradesh15,75847
Assam210,068958
Bihar226,0811,174
Chandigarh15,636246
Chhattisgarh209,2882,545
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2812
Goa45,761658
Gujarat186,1163,791
Haryana195,7992,006
Himachal Pradesh29,008423
Jharkhand105,781921
Karnataka857,92811,491
Kerala514,0611,822
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh182,0453,076
Maharashtra1,740,46145,809
Manipur21,425213
Meghalaya10,58198
Mizoram3,3093
Nagaland9,63853
Delhi474,8307,423
Puducherry36,252608
Punjab140,6054,428
Rajasthan221,4712,044
Sikkim4,41586
Tamil Nadu754,46011,454
Telangana256,7131,401
Tripura31,919362
Uttar Pradesh507,6027,327
Uttarakhand67,7061,097
West Bengal424,6757,557
Odisha307,0041,495
Andhra Pradesh851,2986,847
Jammu and Kashmir101,5941,574
Ladakh7,29189

No. of people discharged: 81,63,572     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus lockdown
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Kolkata
West Bengal
Delhi
Haryana
Punjab
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Bihar
Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Odisha
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Sikkim
Manipur
Mizoram
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Tripura
Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad
Telangana
Puducherry
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Goa
Kerala
Kasargod

What's Brewing

US Election: Goodbye, golden goose

US Election: Goodbye, golden goose

Her abuse was a ‘family matter,’ until it went live

Her abuse was a ‘family matter,’ until it went live

US Election: Will Joe Biden be good for India?

US Election: Will Joe Biden be good for India?

Athens reopened mosque after a century, then came Covid

Athens reopened mosque after a century, then came Covid

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

 