Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 15

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 87 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,518 61 Arunachal Pradesh 15,758 47 Assam 210,068 958 Bihar 226,081 1,174 Chandigarh 15,636 246 Chhattisgarh 209,288 2,545 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,281 2 Goa 45,761 658 Gujarat 186,116 3,791 Haryana 195,799 2,006 Himachal Pradesh 29,008 423 Jharkhand 105,781 921 Karnataka 857,928 11,491 Kerala 514,061 1,822 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 182,045 3,076 Maharashtra 1,740,461 45,809 Manipur 21,425 213 Meghalaya 10,581 98 Mizoram 3,309 3 Nagaland 9,638 53 Delhi 474,830 7,423 Puducherry 36,252 608 Punjab 140,605 4,428 Rajasthan 221,471 2,044 Sikkim 4,415 86 Tamil Nadu 754,460 11,454 Telangana 256,713 1,401 Tripura 31,919 362 Uttar Pradesh 507,602 7,327 Uttarakhand 67,706 1,097 West Bengal 424,675 7,557 Odisha 307,004 1,495 Andhra Pradesh 851,298 6,847 Jammu and Kashmir 101,594 1,574 Ladakh 7,291 89

No. of people discharged: 81,63,572

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.