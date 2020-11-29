Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 29

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 29

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 93,92,868; death toll stands at 1,36,678 as of November 29

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 29 2020, 07:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 07:40 ist
A health worker checks the body temperature of a voter as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus during the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-elections at a polling station in Shamsabad area of Budgam district. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 93 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

93,92,868 as of November 29

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,36,678




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands468961
Arunachal Pradesh1623150
Assam212483980
Bihar2345531253
Chandigarh17246274
Chhattisgarh2347252830
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33062
Goa47689686
Gujarat2067143953
Haryana2307132375
Himachal Pradesh38977613
Jharkhand108786963
Karnataka88260811750
Kerala5939582196
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2032313237
Maharashtra181451546986
Manipur24749263
Meghalaya11704111
Mizoram38065
Nagaland1111567
Delhi5617428998
Puducherry36902609
Punjab1508054765
Rajasthan2628052274
Sikkim4908103
Tamil Nadu77904611694
Telangana2684181451
Tripura32641370
Uttar Pradesh5398997718
Uttarakhand739511214
West Bengal4774468322
Odisha3177891730
Andhra Pradesh8670636981
Jammu and Kashmir1093831680
Ladakh8272114

 

No. of people discharged: 87,18,517

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

