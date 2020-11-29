Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 29

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 93 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4689 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16231 50 Assam 212483 980 Bihar 234553 1253 Chandigarh 17246 274 Chhattisgarh 234725 2830 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3306 2 Goa 47689 686 Gujarat 206714 3953 Haryana 230713 2375 Himachal Pradesh 38977 613 Jharkhand 108786 963 Karnataka 882608 11750 Kerala 593958 2196 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 203231 3237 Maharashtra 1814515 46986 Manipur 24749 263 Meghalaya 11704 111 Mizoram 3806 5 Nagaland 11115 67 Delhi 561742 8998 Puducherry 36902 609 Punjab 150805 4765 Rajasthan 262805 2274 Sikkim 4908 103 Tamil Nadu 779046 11694 Telangana 268418 1451 Tripura 32641 370 Uttar Pradesh 539899 7718 Uttarakhand 73951 1214 West Bengal 477446 8322 Odisha 317789 1730 Andhra Pradesh 867063 6981 Jammu and Kashmir 109383 1680 Ladakh 8272 114

No. of people discharged: 87,18,517

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.