Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 8

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 8

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 84,62,838; death toll stands at 1,25,923 as of November 7

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 08 2020, 08:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 08:22 ist
Volunteers, wearing masks, participate in a Covid-19 awareness procession as coronavirus cases rise across the national capital, at Connaught Place in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 84 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 84,62,838 as of November 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,25,923




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands442060
Arunachal Pradesh1532543
Assam208389938
Bihar2200991129
Chandigarh14927230
Chhattisgarh1979912412
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu32722
Goa44747633
Gujarat1786333751
Haryana1784131880
Himachal Pradesh24239361
Jharkhand103899895
Karnataka84188911347
Kerala4734681640
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1756033004
Maharashtra171031444965
Manipur19891191
Meghalaya997991
Mizoram30322
Nagaland932748
Delhi4238316833
Puducherry35675600
Punjab1364814295
Rajasthan2075971966
Sikkim414477
Tamil Nadu73914711299
Telangana2488911372
Tripura31347354
Uttar Pradesh4935277155
Uttarakhand645381056
West Bengal3974667177
Odisha2987681393
Andhra Pradesh8383636768
Jammu and Kashmir978051523
Ladakh671880

No. of people discharged: 78,19,886     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

