Coronavirus: Indian Railways resumes operations of 200 passengers train services, first train leaves Mumbai 

With Indian Railways starting operation of 200 regular time-tabled passenger trains (100 pair) daily from today, the first train, Mahanagari Express, departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

"The first train 01093 CSMT Mumbai –Varanasi Special among 200 special trains to start, departed from Central Railway at 00.10 hours on 1.6.2020," the Mumbai headquartered Central Railway tweeted.

Earlier, the Railways said around 1.45 lakh passengers booked tickets to travel on the first day. More than 26 lakh passengers have booked the advanced reservation tickets from June 1 to 30, said an official in the Railways.

These trains will run in addition to 15 pairs of Special Rajdhani Express that was started on May 12 and Shramik Special trains ferrying migrant workers, which started on May 1.

Though Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have expressed reservations about running trains or number of stoppages of these trains, late last night the Railway Ministry said, "All trains are running as planned."

"Ministry of Railways & Maharashtra Government after discussions, have reached a consensus on the issue of running of special trains from/to Maharashtra as per the schedule with effect from June 1, 2020", said the railways..

"Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav has written to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, requesting him to issue necessary instructions to the district administration to organise the compliance to the guidelines of MHA & MOHF&W for running of special trains from June 1," the statement said.

In the letter, Yadav mentioned that as large number of passengers have already booked to travel by these trains, it would cause severe inconvenience to the passengers and may also lead to law and order issues at various stations if these trains are cancelled, the statement said.

The operation of these trains is being seen as the Railways' plan towards a graded restoration of passenger train services. The trains are on the pattern of regular services and are fully reserved having both AC and non-AC coaches.

To avoid crowd, the Railways said there will be no unreserved coaches and general coaches have reserved sitting accommodation.

For travel in 200 special trains, only confirmed/RAC ( Reservation Against Cancellation) ticket holders will be allowed to enter the railway station. Passengers are advised to come 90 minutes early to the station to enable railway authorities to screen them properly.

The Railways also asked all platform static stall to open including catering vendors. The trains with pantry car attached will provide a limited number of packaged food and drinking water to passengers on payment basis. However, Railways requested passengers to bring their food and drinking water from home.

Since these trains will be connecting major cities of the states across the country, the Railways said passengers have to adhere to the health protocol of destination states on quarantine.

Key things to note:

* Platform tickets will not be issued.

* Passengers have to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in the railway station.

* Passengers advised to download Aarogya Setu App.

* Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel in trains.

* No blankets and linens will be provided to AC passengers. Passengers are advised to bring the same from home.

* Temperature in AC coaches will be increased.

* Limited number of packaged food and drinking water will be provided to passengers on payment basis onboard trains.

* Static catering stalls will be opened at railway platforms.

