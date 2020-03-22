Railways suspends all passenger services from Mar 22-31

Coronavirus: Indian Railways suspends all passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 22 2020, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 13:42 ist
An aerial view shows parked trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj railway terminus during a one-day Janata curfew imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19. AFP

In an unprecedented move, the railways on Sunday announced suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during the said period.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

The railways had already trimmed down its services on Friday by cancelling a majority of trains. However, it had allowed all trains that had already started the journey to continue.

According to a new order issued by the railways, only goods trains will run from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight.

"However, a bare minimum suburban services and the Kolkata Metro Rail service will continue till March 22 midnight. Thereafter, these services will also be stopped till March 31 midnight," a spokesperson of the Indian Railways said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Railways
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Karnataka to close borders to tackle coronavirus spread

Karnataka to close borders to tackle coronavirus spread

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Religion in conservative Mideast adapts to coronavirus

Religion in conservative Mideast adapts to coronavirus

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

 