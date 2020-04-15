COVID-19: Railways to produce PPEs

Coronavirus: Indian Railways to produce PPEs on a large scale

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Apr 15 2020, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 19:07 ist

To boost the supply of PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment), Indian Railways is planning to produce it on a mass scale.

 In the current month, different workshops of the national transporter will produce over 30,000 PPEs and another 1,00,000 units in the next month. 

Production Units, Zonal Railway Workshops and field units of Indian Railways have geared up to manufacture PPE in large numbers, the railways said in a statement.

In order to fill the gap in availability and requirements of PPEs, Jagadhari Workshop of Northern Railway had taken the initiative to design and manufacture a prototype PPE coverall.

The railways' prototype PPEs already cleared the prescribed tests with the highest grades at the authorised DRDO laboratory at Gwalior.

The railway is already working on to convert more than 5000 of its passenger coaches into mobile quarantine/isolation facilities, in a very short period.

COVID-19
Indian Railways
Coronavirus
