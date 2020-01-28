Indian student from Wuhan, mother in Ujjain hospital

Coronavirus: Indian student from Wuhan, mother in Ujjain hospital

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jan 28 2020, 13:59pm ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 14:06pm ist
A woman and her son, who recently returned from Wuhan in China, were admitted in hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, prompting the state government to step up vigil.

According to officials of the Health department, the duo included the medical student who had returned to India from Wuhan, suspected to be the epicentre of the virus, and his mother who lives in Ujjain.

"I have instructed all top officials of my department, including the Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Health Department, to monitor the situation in the entire state and step up the vigil after two persons with suspected Coronavirus infection are found in Ujjain," Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said here on Tuesday.

