Coronavirus: Jail awaits those violate lockdown measures

Any one violating the containment measures prescribed under the 21-day national lock-down to fight the spread of Covid-19 could face a one-year jail term, the government said on Tuesday night as it asked states to appoint 'Incident Commanders' to oversee its implementation at local level.

The guidelines for the implementation of the lock-down issued by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said the strict restrictions imposed in the country "fundamentally" relate to the movement of people but not to that of essential services.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

However, it warned that any person violating the containment measures will be liable to be prosecuted as per Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Any sort of obstruction by a person could land him in jail for a period up to one year while for raising false alarm, it could be up to two years. For those who "makes or circulates" a false alarm or warning leading to panic, will also face a jail term up to one year or with fine.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The government has ordered that only essential services in private and public sector will be open, including health services, police and paramilitary, power, water and sanitation among others while schools and colleges as well as all modes of transport will remain closed for 21 days from March 25. As per the lock-down guidelines, no social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and gatherings will be barred. In case of funerals, congregation of not more than 20 people will be permitted.

To implement the containment measures, the District Magistrate will deploy Executive Magistrates as 'Incident Commanders' in respective local jurisdictions and the latter will be responsible for the overall implementation of the lock-down.

All officials in the specified area will work under the 'Incident Commander', who is also tasked with issuing passes for enabling essential movements. The 'Incident Commander will also ensure that all efforts for mobilisation of resources, workers and material for augmentation and expansion of hospital infrastructure will continue with any hindrance.