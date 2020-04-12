Coronavirus: Jammu & Kashmir has no data to prove or disprove community transmission

As Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 200-mark of COVID-19 positive cases, there is no data available to prove or disprove whether there has been community transmission or not.

Even though experts have been flagging concerns of community transmission, Kashmir has not tested any sample from admitted SARI patients for COVID-19 infection, leaving concerns of community spread sans statistical support.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Dr Parvaiz Koul, head internal and pulmonary medicine at super-specialty SKIMS hospital in Srinagar said there was “anecdotal evidence of limited community spread.”

“It does not look like it is widespread but we definitely have some community spread as is evident from cases we are seeing very often now,” he said and added the testing currently undergoing in J&K was “essentially of those with close contact history or travel.”

He stressed on the need for “more aggressive testing” to catch trends in the spread of the virus earlier. “That can be a game-changer,” he said.

On Friday, Indian Council of Medical Research said over one percent COVID-19 positive cases across the county were among patients reporting with SARI. The data sourced from the network of COVID-19 laboratories set up across India is a peep into community transmission of COVID-19.

The regulatory body had directed all states to test samples of patients admitted with respiratory tract infections for COVID-19 infection. However, J&K is yet to provide the data.

Nine out of 10 districts of Kashmir have registered COVID-19 cases so far. Only Anantnag district in south Kashmir has no positive case. Srinagar district stands at the top with 58 positive cases.