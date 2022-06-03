Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar tests positive for Covid-19

An estimated 2 million people in Britain have lingering Covid-19 symptoms more than four weeks after their initial coronavirus infection, a latest survey showed.
Based on the Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey of people living in private households in Britain, an estimated 3.1 per cent of the population were experiencing long Covid symptoms as of May 1, Xinhua news agency reported.
This is 200,000 more people than the ONS's previous estimated prevalence of 1.8 million, as of April 3.
Record 2 mn people in UK have long Covid: Survey
An estimated 2 million people in Britain have lingering Covid-19 symptoms more than four weeks after their initial coronavirus infection, a latest survey showed.
Based on the Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey of people living in private households in Britain, an estimated 3.1 per cent of the population were experiencing long Covid symptoms as of May 1, Xinhua news agency reported.
This is 200,000 more people than the ONS's previous estimated prevalence of 1.8 million, as of April 3.