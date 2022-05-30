Coronavirus News Live: North Korea reports 100,710 more people with fever symptoms, one death
updated: May 30 2022, 08:12 ist
Track the latest on the coronavirus situation in India and across the world, only with DH.
07:07
Zero-Covid, big money: China's anti-virus spending boosts medical, tech, construction
China's 'zero-Covid' policy of constantly monitoring, testing and isolating its citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has battered much of the country's economy, but it has created bubbles of growth in the medical, technology and construction sectors.
Beijing reports 8 new symptomatic Covid cases for May 29, 4 asymptomatic cases
China's capital Beijing reported eight new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 29, down from 14 a day earlier, the city government said on Monday.
Local asymptomatic cases also fell to four from seven from the previous day, it said. - Reuters.
North Korea reports 100,710 more people with fever symptoms, one death amid Covid outbreak