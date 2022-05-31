Coronavirus Live: Beijing reports 16 new symptomatic Covid cases
Coronavirus Live: Beijing reports 16 new symptomatic Covid cases
updated: May 31 2022, 08:33 ist
08:31
Zero-Covid, big money: China's anti-virus spending boosts medical, tech, construction
China aims to have Covid testing facilities within 15-minutes' walk of everyone in its big cities and continues to impose mass testing at the slightest sign of an outbreak. Hong Kong-based Pacific Securities estimates this has created a market worth more than $15 billion a year for test makers and providers.
New WHO panel to speed up pandemic response, address shortcomings
The UN health agency faced criticism for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the pace of its response to early cases that may have delayed detection and helped the virus to spread. Some disease experts say that governments and the WHO must avoid repeating such early missteps with other outbreaks like monkeypox.
30 Covid orphans from Bengaluru receive PM CARES fund
The children were also provided with health cards worth Rs 5 lakh each from the state government. Those who have completed SSLC were given laptops to enable them to do better in their higher education.
National registry’s certified Covid-19 death toll in 2020 puts Centre’s number under scrutiny
Despite only 22 per cent of all deaths having a medically attributable cause, and Covid-19 being the cause of only 8.9 per cent of those 18.11 lakh deaths, the number was still higher than the Centre’s figure presented in the Parliament earlier this year.
Shanghai reports 22 new local asymptomatic Covid cases, 9 symptomatic cases
Shanghai reported 22 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 30, down from 61 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases rose to 9 from 6, the city government said on Tuesday.
No new cases was reported outside quarantined areas, down from one a day earlier.
Shanghai on Monday announced an end to its two-month long Covid-19 lockdown, allowing the vast majority of people in China's largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday. - Reuters.
06:50
Beijing reports 16 new symptomatic Covid cases for May 30, 2 asymptomatic cases
China's capital Beijing reported 16 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 30, up from eight a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.
Local asymptomatic cases fell to two from four from the previous day, it said. - Reuters.
COVID-19 | Delhi reports 212 new cases, one death, and 349 recoveries. Active cases 1,486, positivity rate 2.42%
