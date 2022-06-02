Coronavirus News Live: North Korea reports 96,610 more people with fever symptoms
updated: Jun 02 2022, 08:04 ist
Spike in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu due to students from north India: Health Minister
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday attributed the sudden mushrooming of Covid-19 clusters and spike in the infection in the city, as well, to the students coming from other states, particularly north India, but asserted that the situation is not alarming.
US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that she has tested positive for Covid-19 but was feeling fine. - Reuters.
North Korea reports 96,610 more people with fever symptoms - KCNA
SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 96,610 more people showing fever symptoms amid its nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the impoverished country's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, its state media KCNA said on Thursday.
The media, however, did not mention whether there were any new deaths. - Reuters.
