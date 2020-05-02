Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally of confirmed cases at 39,603; Death toll at 1,314

Coronavirus India update: The government has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown by two weeks beginning May 4. The extension, third one at that, comes as India's COVID-19 cases cross 39,603 and deaths at 1,314. Districts designated as Orange Zone and Green Zone will see some much-needed relaxations, however, there is no relief in sight for major economic hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, suspension of all domestic and international commercial flights have been extended till May 17. Follow DH for more such updates.
Can prayers cure COVID-19? Physician finds out
An Indian-American physician in Kansas City has begun a study to find if something called “remote intercessory prayer” might initiate God to heal those infected with the coronavirus.
Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy launched the four-month prayer study on Friday, which involves 1,000 coronavirus patients who are in intensive care.
Bengaluru records first death of cancer patient to COVID-19
For the first time, a cancer patient in the city succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday.
The patient, P557, was a 63-year-old man with diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, renal failure and multiple myeloma. He was admitted with complaints of breathlessness on April 30 and died on May 2 at Victoria Hospital.
Role of Tablighi Jamaat was most condemnable, says UP CM Adityanath
Holding the Tablighi Jamaat responsible for the spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is definitely a crime.Speaking at a programme of a news channel, Adityanath said, "The role of Tablighi Jamaat was most condemnable.
Migrant labourers may impact Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee's fortunes
At long last, the return of migrant workers to their home states is underway. It is indeed a big relief to them. But it is not the end of the story as far as they are concerned. In fact, it is just the beginning as far as their home states go. After they have returned to their homes, their states will have to work out plans for their livelihood.
It took a virus to show, a man’s place is in the kitchen
It was mid-morning. I was glued to Doordarshan channel, watching the great archer Arjuna, for now all feminine and with red painted lips as Brihannala, teaching delicate dance moves to princess Uttara; and He-Man Bheema come out of a palace kitchen with a ladle in his hand.
Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession
The spread of COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown have caused a widespread disruption in the global economy, the sheer scale of which is unprecedented in recent history. Over 190 million people across industries and sectors may lose jobs globally, nearly one-third of this is in India.
With no cases in 154 wards, Karnataka contests red zone tag for Bengaluru
The Union government’s decision to classify the entire Bengaluru Urban district as a red zone is beingcontested by the Karnataka government, which is itching torestart economic activities in the cityto fill-up its empty coffers.
Treating each COVID-19 patient costs up to Rs 3 lakh
The government is spending between Rs 1.40 and Rs 2.8 lakh for the treatment of a single Covid-19 patient in the state, experts said.The pricevariation is due to the diverse range of Covid-19 treatments, explained senior doctors across a variety of Covid-designated hospitals contacted byDH.
Coronavirus lockdown: Maids allowed to work; salons only in green, orange zones
Domestic helps are allowed to work across the country during the COVID-19 lockdown but authorities have curiously left it to resident welfare associations (RWA) to decide whether to permit them in their localities.
Only those authorised by states allowed in special trains during lockdown: Railways
The railways reiterated on Saturday night that it was ferrying only those authorised by state governments in its special trains for people stranded during the lockdown, following reports of unauthorised travel and crowding at some stations.
Government allows weddings, number of guests limited to 50
The Union government has decided to allow marriage functions during the two-week lockdown which will begin from May 4. But there’s a catch: you cannot invite more than 50 for the function. And you will have to ensure social distancing.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to make arrangements for ventilators in 20 districts of state
Over 1 million RT-PCR tests for detection of COVID-19 conducted in India: ICMR
The number of RT-PCR test for detection of COVID-19 conducted in India crossed the one million mark on Saturday, ICMR officials said, as the total novel coronavirus infections rose to37,776.
Death toll in Rajasthan rises to 68 with 6 more fatalities, including 20-day-old boy; total cases 2,772 after 106 people test positive.
4 ships of Southern Naval Command were illuminated today at The Anchorage in Ernakulam channel in Kochi as part of rehearsals for "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign being organised tomorrow to honour the efforts of frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)
Govt, RBI holds a series of meetings on further relief to businesses
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, and officials of economic ministries to firm up the second stimulus package.
384 new positive COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Delhi today. Total active cases stand at 2802 now. 64 deaths have been reported in the national capital till date: Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi Govt
Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi dies due to COVID-19
The 62-year-old former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court had tested positive for the virus infection last month and was admitted to the AIIMS.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 toll crosses 500, Mumbai at 322
The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra crossed 500 on Saturday, reporting a total of 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest so far in one day in the state.
One dead after bus carrying stranded migrants from Gujarat to Odisha overturns
Sharp spike in COVID-19 cases as India moves to lockdown 3.0, but recoveries cross 10,000
The death toll due to COVID-19 has climbed up to 1,223, an increase of 70 in a single day. But, the mortality rate appears to be flat with 3.23% of the total infected persons succumbing to the disease.
Coronavirus lockdown: Hic, hic, hurray! Karnataka to allow booze sale from May 4
Liquor sale will be allowed only in areas that are outside COVID-19 containment zones. Shops have been allowed to sell liquorbetween 9 am and 7 pm.
Gujarat records 26 more deaths from coronavirus, highest in 24 hours
Gujarat records 26 more deaths from coronavirus, highest in 24 hours, raising the toll to 262.
With 333 new positive cases, number of infected persons has passed the 5000-mark with the total tally standing at 5054. 1
60 persons discharged, total stands at 896.
All 11 districts of Delhi have been marked red zone by the Centre
Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand; officials welcome them with flowers, food.
Statement from Flipkart spokesperson on MHA e-commerce guidelines:
“We welcome the Government's efforts in progressively charting out an exit plan from the lockdown and allowing e-commerce to serve consumers in the Orange and Green zones by fulfilling their products needs, in addition to serving essentials/grocery in Red zone through a safe supply chain and SOPs.
As a marketplace e-commerce player, we at Flipkart believe that it is our responsibility to enable sellers and the MSME community to bounce back and facilitate economic activity. We're fully aware that e-commerce can further strengthen 'social distancing' by safe, contactless deliveries through a sanitized supply chain and help Governments at the center and states fight this battle effectively.
We are working with lakhs of sellers and MSMEs across India and helping them prepare their businesses and workforce to make products available for consumers in this time of need. Our seller support team is providing constant online counsel and support to sellers on our platform to help them resume operations over the next couple of days complying with the government directives. We continue to maintain an intense focus on safety and health procedures at our facilities, and for our supply chain and delivery staff that will support the safe movement of goods in a sanitized and healthy manner.”
Coronavirus lockdown: E-commerce companies can deliver non-essential items in green, orange zones, says MHA
The government on Friday said that e-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver non-essential items like laptops, books and electrical appliances in the green and orange zones during the COVID-19 lockdown from May 4 while delivery of only essentiaial items would be allowed in the red zone.
PM Modi holds a meeting to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in Agriculture sector.
PM laid special emphasis on technological intervention in agri sector in order to unlock entire value chain benefitting the farmers.
'Sri Krishna' to be telecast on Doordarshan after the massive success of Ramayana and Mahabharata during the lockdown period
Karnataka COVID-19 Updates:
12 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmedin Karnataka between 1st May, 5:00 pm and 2nd May, 5 pm. Three deaths have also been reported in last 24 hours. Total 601 positive cases have been confirmed in the state: Helath Department, Government of Karnataka.
Kerala COVID-19 Updates:
Total infected so far: 499
Fresh cases today: 2
Now under treatment : 96
Total deaths: 4
Negative so far: 400
Negative today: 8
In home observation: 21,494
In hospital observation: 410
Samples tested so far: 31,183
Negative: 30,358
Migrants from Jaipur arrive by 'Shramik Special' train at Danapur junction, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna, Saturday, May 02, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Flypasts by fighter & transport aircraft of Indian Air Force at multiple locations tomorrow: Colonel Aman Anand
Nation shall witness tomorrow flypasts by fighter & transport aircraft of Indian Air Force at multiple locations. These aircraft will cover major towns starting Srinagar to Thiruvanathapuram & from Dibrugarh to Kutch, said Colonel Aman Anand, PRO, Indian Army.
The helicopters from IAF (Indian Air Force ) & Indian Navy will fly over hospitals treating Corona patients in the cities and shower petals as a tribute to the efforts and sacrifice of Corona warriors, he added.
Special train, carrying about 1,200 migrant workers, about to leave from Sabarmati station, Ahmedabad for Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Another train will be departing from Surat to Odisha.
Karnataka issues revised guidelines that would be applicable starting on May 4 for two weeks in the state
Inter-district & intra-district plying of buses remain prohibited in orange zones: Ministry of Home Affairs
In orange zones, in addition to the activities prohibited throughout the country, inter-district & intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited. Taxis & cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver & two passengers only, said theMinistry of Home Affairs.
Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheelers, added MHA.
Madhya Pradesh: 12-day-old baby girl recovers from COVID-19 in Bhopal
The infant, whose sample was taken for testing when she was only nine days old, returned home on Friday night after recovering from the deadly infection, a district official said.
Rajasthan reports 54 new COVID-19 positive cases today; taking the total number of positive cases to 2720: Rajasthan Health Department
In Tripura, two persons from Ambassa BSF unit found COVID-19 positive, says CM Biplab Kumar Deb
Coronavirus death toll rises to 25 in Karnataka with 2 more fatalities – 1 each in Bidar & Bengaluru Urban districts; total cases 598 after 9 people test positive: Health Department
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues circular to extend the prohibition of domestic & international commercial flight operations till May 17.
Delhi High Court's Administrative and General Supervision Committee in its meeting held today, through video conferencing, has decided to extend the suspension of the functioning of the Delhi High Court and its subordinate courts till May 17. (ANI)
Coronavirus lockdown: 1,000 migrant labourers hit streets in Maharashtra, demand to return home
Around 1,000 migrant labourers, mostly from northern parts of India, came on to the streets in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Saturday to demand that arrangements be made for their return to the native places, police said.
Coronavirus: US gives grace period to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants
The US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Amid attack from Donald Trump, WHO praises China for handling coronavirus pandemic
The World Health Organisation has praised China for handling the coronavirus pandemic and said that the countries need to learn from Wuhan on how the epicentre of the virus was bringing the society back to normal, a day after US President Donald Trump likened the global health body to a public relations agency for Beijing.
COVID-19: 122 men from single CRPF battalion in Delhi test positive
The number of coronavirus-positive personnel in a Delhi-based battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, the country's largest paramilitary, has risen to 122, officials said on Saturday.
The men belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III area of the national capital, that has been entirely sealed after the huge numbers of the COVID-19 infection started building up over the last few days.
Bidar records first coronavirus death
An 82-year-old man (P590) who died on April 28, found positive for the virus on Saturday in Bidar, Karnataka. With this, Bidar district recorded first death due to COVID-19.
The deceased, who was a resident of Bidar, wasadmitted to the designated hospital on April 27 evening withsevere acute respiratory infections (SARI). (DHNS)
COVID-19: No more lockdown for marriages from now
Desperate to marry your heartthrob this COVID-19 season?
It's easy now with the government allowing marriage functions during the lockdown from May 4 but you cannot invite more than 50 for the function.
The new guidelines for the lockdown, which is extended till May 17, has allowed marriage related gatherings where the families should ensure social distancing.
Migrants’ ‘ghar wapsi’: Hemant Soren outshines veteran Nitish Kumar
When the first special train carrying around 1,200 migrant workers from Telangana chugged into Hatia railway station, near Ranchi, at 11.20 pm on Friday midnight, history was created. Jharkhand became the first state where a passenger train reached itsdestination after five weeks of lockdown.
Read more here
Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on theCOVID-19situation. In this episode, we focus on explaining coronavirus and its genes - what are its different strains and whether certain strains are more problematic than others.
Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms includingApple Podcasts,Google Podcasts,Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!
Also Read:Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases
I have the coronavirus antibodies: Pop diva Madonna
Pop diva Madonna has revealed that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 anitbodies.
The singer shared the news in the 14th edition of her “Quarantine Diary” on Instagram TV.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today held a meeting through video conferencing with district ministers, MPs, MLAs and district collectors of selected districts to review the current situation of COVID-19 in the areas.
In the meeting today, Government has decided to take only one way fare from the migrant workers coming from outside and travelling by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in the state to reach their respective villages: Karnataka Chief Minister's Office
Kudos to the CDS and our Armed forces for their decision to thank the Corona Warriors: Amit Shah
I think the worst is over: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
I think the worst is over. But till the time the disease is not completely contained, we should continue to follow all precautions and guidelines. Our management of COVID19 is much better than in other countries. The various zones are well defined. Following social distancing norms, 'do gaz ki doori' will be the new normal till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID19: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Maharashtra: A 'Sharmik special train' carrying 839 migrant workers departs from Nashik Road railway station for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh (ANI)
Coronavirus Lockdown Data Hub
The US food and drug regulatory body has allowed the emergency use of an investigational anti-viral vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients after some researches, including one led by an Indian-American physician, found that the drug helped recover some of the infected cases faster. (PTI)
NY City nursing home reports 98 deaths
A New York City nursing home on Friday reported the deaths of 98 residents believed to have had thecoronavirus— a staggering death toll that shocked public officials. (AP)
Test results of 68 more jawans have shown them COVID-19 positive. All jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi. Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including 1 recovered and 1 death: CRPF (ANI)
20 test coronavirus positive in Nanded gurdwara: Official (PTI)
Five more persons, including two women, test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Jajpur district, taking total number of such cases in state to 154: Officials (PTI)
11:12
All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'red zone' till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district. Relief measures given by Centre in red zones will be applicable here: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (ANI)