Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally of confirmed cases at 39,603; Death toll at 1,314

Coronavirus India update: The government has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown by two weeks beginning May 4. The extension, third one at that, comes as India's COVID-19 cases cross 39,603 and deaths at 1,314. Districts designated as Orange Zone and Green Zone will see some much-needed relaxations, however, there is no relief in sight for major economic hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, suspension of all domestic and international commercial flights have been extended till May 17. Follow DH for more such updates.