Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally surges to 37,241; death toll stands at 1,221

Coronavirus India update: The government has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown by two weeks beginning May 4. The extension, third one at that, comes as India's COVID-19 cases cross 37,000 and deaths well above the 1000-mark. Districts designated as Orange Zone and Green Zone will see some much-needed relaxations, however, there is no relief in sight for major economic hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, FDA allowed the emergency use of anti-viral vaccine Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients. Coronavirus world update: Over 3.4 million coronavirus cases and about 2.4 lakh deaths have been reported so far globally. The US, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK have been worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19: No more lockdown for marriages from now
Desperate to marry your heartthrob this COVID-19 season?
It's easy now with the government allowing marriage functions during the lockdown from May 4 but you cannot invite more than 50 for the function.
The new guidelines for the lockdown, which is extended till May 17, has allowed marriage related gatherings where the families should ensure social distancing.
Read more here
Migrants’ ‘ghar wapsi’: Hemant Soren outshines veteran Nitish Kumar
When the first special train carrying around 1,200 migrant workers from Telangana chugged into Hatia railway station, near Ranchi, at 11.20 pm on Friday midnight, history was created. Jharkhand became the first state where a passenger train reached itsdestination after five weeks of lockdown.
Read more here
Pandemic Podcast: Decoding the strains and virulence of novel coronavirus
Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on theCOVID-19situation. In this episode, we focus on explaining coronavirus and its genes - what are its different strains and whether certain strains are more problematic than others.
Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms includingApple Podcasts,Google Podcasts,Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!
Also Read:Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases
I have the coronavirus antibodies: Pop diva Madonna
Pop diva Madonna has revealed that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 anitbodies.
The singer shared the news in the 14th edition of her “Quarantine Diary” on Instagram TV.
Read more here
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today held a meeting through video conferencing with district ministers, MPs, MLAs and district collectors of selected districts to review the current situation of COVID-19 in the areas.
In the meeting today, Government has decided to take only one way fare from the migrant workers coming from outside and travelling by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in the state to reach their respective villages: Karnataka Chief Minister's Office
Kudos to the CDS and our Armed forces for their decision to thank the Corona Warriors: Amit Shah
I think the worst is over: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
I think the worst is over. But till the time the disease is not completely contained, we should continue to follow all precautions and guidelines. Our management of COVID19 is much better than in other countries. The various zones are well defined. Following social distancing norms, 'do gaz ki doori' will be the new normal till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID19: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Maharashtra: A 'Sharmik special train' carrying 839 migrant workers departs from Nashik Road railway station for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh (ANI)
Coronavirus Lockdown Data Hub
The US food and drug regulatory body has allowed the emergency use of an investigational anti-viral vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients after some researches, including one led by an Indian-American physician, found that the drug helped recover some of the infected cases faster. (PTI)
NY City nursing home reports 98 deaths
A New York City nursing home on Friday reported the deaths of 98 residents believed to have had thecoronavirus— a staggering death toll that shocked public officials. (AP)
Test results of 68 more jawans have shown them COVID-19 positive. All jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi. Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including 1 recovered and 1 death: CRPF (ANI)
20 test coronavirus positive in Nanded gurdwara: Official (PTI)
Five more persons, including two women, test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Jajpur district, taking total number of such cases in state to 154: Officials (PTI)
11:12
All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'red zone' till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district. Relief measures given by Centre in red zones will be applicable here: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (ANI)