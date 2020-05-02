Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally surges to 37,241; death toll stands at 1,221

Coronavirus India update: The government has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown by two weeks beginning May 4. The extension, third one at that, comes as India's COVID-19 cases cross 37,000 and deaths well above the 1000-mark. Districts designated as Orange Zone and Green Zone will see some much-needed relaxations, however, there is no relief in sight for major economic hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, FDA allowed the emergency use of anti-viral vaccine Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients. Coronavirus world update: Over 3.4 million coronavirus cases and about 2.4 lakh deaths have been reported so far globally. The US, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK have been worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.