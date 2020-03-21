Coronavirus live updates: 11 new cases in Maharashtra, 3 in Punjab; India's tally climbs to 274

All Delhi malls to be closed in view of COVID-19 threat, barring supermarkets pharmacies and other uber-essential outlets. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is shutdown and from the midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March in Mumbai. West Bengal reported its third positive case on Saturday. Maharashtra has detected 11 new cases, while Punjab has reported 3, taking India's tally to 274. Stay tuned for more updates.
Pakistan reported its third death from the coronavirus as total number of confirmed cases crossed 500 yesterday, says Pakistani media report. (ANI)
Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 63; eleven more cases found since Friday evening. (PTI)
Karnataka Deputy Chief MinisterCN Ashwath Narayan: IT companies agreed to close their offices and allow employees, except for those discharging essential services, to work from home during a video conference with companies' representatives yesterday. We'll issue a circular to this effect soon. (ANI)
Coronavirus: Elders, kids restricted from metro; only 150 riders per train
People aged above 60 years and children below 10 will be restricted from travelling in Namma Metro as officials stepped up the measures to check spread of Coronavirus among its riders with several measures, including limiting the number of people in a train to 150.
US, Mexico limiting non-essential travel across border amid coronavirus: Trump
Kerala High Court, yesterday, rejected the petition seeking online sale of liquor to reduce crowd at the liquor outlets in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 20, according to the Delhi Health Department
Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP: After the information about BJP MP Dushyant Singh came out, TMC MP Derek O'Brien is keeping himself in self-isolation for 14 days. As a precautionary step, I am also isolating myself for 14 days.
France reports 78 more coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, total toll 450: official
Singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for COVID-19 and had attended a party in Taj Hotel Lucknow, booked for negligence by Uttar Pradesh police.
All non-essential elective procedures and surgeries are to be postponed: AIIMS
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS): All non-essential elective procedures and surgeries are to be postponed and only emergency life-saving surgeries will be taken up in various Operation Theaters (OTs) of AIIMS.
UK tells cafes, pubs, clubs, restaurants, gyms, theatres to close to fight the coronavirus. (AFP)
Italy reports record 627 new coronavirus deaths taking toll over 4,000. (AFP)
With two more testing positive, the entire group of 10 Indonesians preachers found in Karimnagar are COVID-19 infected
Hospital in London runs out beds as coronavirus hits - media
A hospital in London declared a "critical incident" on Friday due to shortage of intensive care beds caused by a rise in the number of patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, British media reported on Friday. Northwick Park Hospital told staff that it did not have enough space for patients requiring critical care, several newspapers and broadcasters reported.
Madhya Pradesh sees first COVID-19 cases, 4 test positive in Jabalpur
Items like branded aerated drinks, chips, tea and coffee may be allowed to be sold in trains if there is demand of onboard services, says IRCTC
On-board catering services in mail or express trains to be closed until further advice. Food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan aahars, & cell kitchens will also be closed: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC)
Two COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed from Kangra district
Two COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed from Kangra district, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.
Tamil Nadu will shut its border with Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh from Saturday
Tamil Nadu will shut its border with Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh from Saturday morning by imposing a ban on vehicular traffic from the neighbouring states to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.
However, ambulances, vehicles with essential commodities like milk and "limited" number of government buses will be allowed only after the screening of passengers. Also, light passenger vehicles will be allowed only for essential travel like the death of relatives.
The move was announced late on Friday evening as the state prepares to prevent the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 virus.
More details are awaited.
Air India to implement deduction in Allowances
Air India to implement deduction in Allowances (excluding Basic Pay, House Rent Allowance and Variable Dearness Allowance) for all employees, except Cabin Crew, for a period of three months effective March, 2020 salary.
The move comes as part of cost-cutting measure amid Coronavirus outbreak
Air India released an internal office order saying, "In the wake of recent global developments and the serious impact of COVID-1g pandemic, which has adversely impacted Aviation industry both in the domestic as well in the international front there is an insurmountable dip in the revenue which calls for stringentmeasures to reduce our costs. All Airlines have taken drastic steps 10 survive the current crisis and anurgentneed ls fell to take steps to curtail costs to mitigate the current financial crisis."
"An emergency 'Executive ManagementCommittee' meeting was held on 18.03.2020 todeliberate on proposals lo be undertaken 10 address the currentcrisis," it said.
Finance ministry to hold internal meeting
Finance ministry to hold an internal meeting on issues raised by affected sectors on Saturday, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.The finance ministry is compiling demands by sectors impacted by coronavirus.Assessed impact of coronavirus on tourism, aviation, animal husbandry, MSMEs with respective ministries, saysFM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Kerala reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, with 6 of them from UK, raising the state tally to 37. The total number of cases in India rises to at least 250.
6 persons have tested positive for #CoronaVirus in Bhilwara out of the 28 people who are in isolation wards at various places in the district, 11 have tested negative: Rajendra Bhatt, Bhilwara Collector. (ANI)
By Wednesday five people will be discharged in Karnataka as they have recovered too.
From tomorrow evening it will be dry day. From Sunday morning nothing but kitchens of hotels will function, says KarnatakaMedical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
"Please do not hoard food grains,"