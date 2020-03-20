Coronavirus live updates: 12 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala; Tally in India rises to 250

All Delhi malls to be closed in view of COVID-19 threat, barring supermarkets pharmacies and other uber-essential outlets. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is shutdown and From this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March in Mumbai. West Bengal also shuts down its malls. The total number of positive cases in India now stands at 228 with Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra reporting fresh cases. Stay tuned for more updates.