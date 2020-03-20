Coronavirus live updates: 12 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala; Tally in India rises to 250

All Delhi malls to be closed in view of COVID-19 threat, barring supermarkets pharmacies and other uber-essential outlets. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is shutdown and From this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March in Mumbai. West Bengal also shuts down its malls. The total number of positive cases in India now stands at 228 with Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra reporting fresh cases. Stay tuned for more updates.
Kerala reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, with 6 of them from UK, raising the state tally to 37. The total number of cases in India rises to at least 250.
6 persons have tested positive for #CoronaVirus in Bhilwara out of the 28 people who are in isolation wards at various places in the district, 11 have tested negative: Rajendra Bhatt, Bhilwara Collector. (ANI)
By Wednesday five people will be discharged in Karnataka as they have recovered too.
From tomorrow evening it will be dry day. From Sunday morning nothing but kitchens of hotels will function, says KarnatakaMedical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
"Please do not hoard food grains," says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. "I have spoken to the PM to facilitate sending lab reagents to testing labs toBallari, Hubbali, Kalaburagi