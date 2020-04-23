Coronavirus live updates: 4-month-old COVID-19 positive child dies in Kerala; India's tally crosses 23,000-mark

As the nationwide lockdown has entered its 31st day, coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 23,000-mark to stand at 23,016 and the death toll over 720. Striking a positive note on the COVID-19 situation in India, the Centre on Thursday said it has been able to slow down the infection rate to “flatten the curve” and minimise the spread. The rate of recovery has improved to 19.89 per cent, from 9.99 per cent ten days ago on April 14, while 12 districts have reported not a single case in the last 28 days, according to the health ministry. The global death toll rose by 4,576 over the past 24 hours and a total number of cases increased by 68,017 worldwide.