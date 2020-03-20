Coronavirus live updates: All Delhi malls to be closed in view of COVID-19 threat; Tally in India stands at 211

Coronavirus spread its gloomy shadow in Kashmir as well, with the Union Territory reporting its first coronavirus case, and it was followed by the positive case of a 21-year-old student in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Punjab reported its first death due to coronavirus, taking the death toll in India to 4. The total number of positive cases in India now stands at 211 with Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra reporting fresh cases. Stay tuned for more updates.,
All Delhi malls to be closed in view of COVID-19 threat: Delhi CM
All Delhi malls to be closed in view of COVID-19 threat, exception for grocery, pharmacy and vegetable stores in them, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Connaught Place in Delhi will be closed
Connaught Place in Delhi will be closed on Sunday due to the Janata Curfew over the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jammu and Kashmir order all school teachers to remain at home
Officials in Jammu and Kashmir order all school teachers to remain at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.Kashmir remains under virtual lockdown as restrictions imposed in all districts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
From this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March: Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray tweeted saying, "CM Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March.This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance. "
He also said, "Essential services shall operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time.Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are req to reduce unnecessary movement.Let’s win this #WarAgainstVirus"