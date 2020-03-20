Coronavirus live updates: All Delhi malls to be closed in view of COVID-19 threat; Tally in India stands at 211

Coronavirus spread its gloomy shadow in Kashmir as well, with the Union Territory reporting its first coronavirus case, and it was followed by the positive case of a 21-year-old student in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Punjab reported its first death due to coronavirus, taking the death toll in India to 4. The total number of positive cases in India now stands at 211 with Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra reporting fresh cases. Stay tuned for more updates.,