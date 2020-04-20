Coronavirus live updates: Amit Shah appeals IMA to refrain from doing even symbolic protest; Tally exceeds 20,000

The total number of cases in India surges past the 20,000-mark and the death cases rise above 600. Currently, the tally doubles at the rate of 8 days, as opposed to 3 days at the beginning of the lockdown extension. Over the Tablighi Jamaat incident, former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan cautioned people against giving communal colour to the coronavirus pandemic and said such behaviour could explode and make it much harder for different communities to get along. Economically, IMF predicts in its latest World Economic Outlook that US economy to shrink 5.9% and the global economy to decelerate 3%. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.