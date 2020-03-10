Coronavirus live updates: As Karnataka's number of positive cases rises to 4, CM says use 'namaste' for greetings

With fresh cases reported on Tuesday, including a total of four in Karnataka and another case in Punjab, the total confirmed cases in India crossed 50 and 110,000 around the world. Two people died in Germany from the virus, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Dhaka on March 17 has been called off in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh. Stay tuned for more updates.
Austria banning entry for Italians: Chancellor Kruz
French public health authority announces total coronavirus death toll now stands at 30
Coronavirus forces Barcelona v Napoli Champions League tie behind closed doors
Lebanon reports first death from coronavirus
Negative pressure rooms are not required. Cross ventilation rooms good enough for housing Covid-19 patients, says Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases Director
CM B S Yediyurappa says all districts will have a committee for overseeing COVID-19. BSF and Army health facilities to be roped in if required in Bengaluru.
All people in the techie's apartment will be surveyed.
CM says wearing masks shouldn't become a fashion, asks people to use 'Namaste' instead of handshakes
Kerala closes all cinema theatres till March 31
Due to Coronavirus, cinema theatres will remain closed from tomorrow till March 31 in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting of various Malayalam cinema organizations in Kochi.
Poland cancels all mass events due to coronavirus
Poland's government has decided to cancel all mass events due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
Nearly 2,700 contacts of Karnataka's coronavirus patient zero on health department radar
As many as 2,666 people's primary and secondary contacts of thefirst confirmedcoronaviruspatient in Karnataka are being contacted by the health department. These include the staff that treated him on an outpatient basis in a private hospital.
Read more
Kerala shuts schools as coronavirus cases reach 12
Six more persons in Kerala have been tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the Kerala government to initiate steps like closing down all educational institutions to contain the spread of the disease.
Read more
With new cases in Kerala, total number in India rises to 56
Six more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kerala, the total number in the state is now 12. (ANI) The total cases in India rose to 56.
Dell employee in Bengaluru tests positive
One of the infected persons in Bengaluru is an employee of Dell. The company officially confirmed it and stated that the employee has been put into isolation. The infected person works at Dell's Domlur office.
Three more tested positive in Karnataka
Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed to Deccan Herald that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. That takes the total positive cases in Karnataka to four.
After one confirmed case in Bengaluru, another suspected case in Karnataka
A 75-year-old age man who arrived in Kalaburagi from Saudi Arabia on February 29has been admitted to the isolation ward at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) after he showed symptoms of coronavirus. Read more
Manipur shuts Myanmar border points, AP prohibits entry of foreigners
Manipur government has closed the entry points of India-Myanmar borders and prohibited movement of people across the border as a precautionary measure to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus. Read more
Death toll from hotel collapse rises to 20
The death toll from the collapse of a hotel used as a quarantine facility in China's Fujian province has risen to 20.Read more
Flight carrying first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims in Iran lands at Ghaziabad
Karnataka government puts Bengaluru IT firms on high alert
Techies living in a Whitefield apartment where the city's first coronavirus patient resides have been asked to work from home.
A techie working at a prominent technology multinational company which employs the infected person saidthe HR department sent an email to the employees on Monday afternoon, asking 10 techies living in that apartment to work from home.
Read the full report here
PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh called off due to coronavirus threat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Dhaka on March 17 has been called off in the wake of thecoronavirusoutbreak in Bangladesh.
Modi was expected to visit Dhaka to take part in a ceremony on March 17 to mark the beginning of the year-long celebration of the birth-centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the founder of Bangladesh. But after the detection of the first cases of Covid-19 infections in Bangladesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Government in Dhaka decided to scale down the event to avoid large gatherings and to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
Read the full report here
Coronavirus: Total cases rise to 45, but no deaths so far
Even though the number of positive cases of novel coronavirus infection rose to 45, the Centre on Monday ruled out any Covid-19 deaths brushing aside apprehensions from the death of a patient in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, clarified that the Murshidabad patient was tested negative for Covid-19 and hence, no death has been reported in India so far.
Read the full report here
07:37
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus cases in India. The total numberof cases has risen to 45, with Karnataka reporting its first confirmed case in Bengaluru's Whitefield. Stay tuned for live updates.
Two coronavirus suspected cases kept in isolated wards at Naidu Hospital Pune. Both have travel history from Dubai.
COVID-19: Likely restrictions on fan interactions, selfies during SA series
The cricket crazy fans love getting up close and personal with star cricketers, something that might not be possible in the wake of rising number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India.
Read more
All primary schools in Bengaluru shut indefinitely due to coronavirus
The government has declared indefinite holiday for pre-primary and primary schools (upto Class 5) located in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.
Read more
One more case of virus confirmed in Punjab; Total India cases now 45
Karnataka confirms first case of COVID-19 in Bengaluru's Whitefield area
Karnataka on Monday evening confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19as the government declared holiday for all primary schools to contain the panic.
The developments came hours after a leak of an internal email from a school saying that the parent of a student tested positive.
Read more
All pre-primary schools ordered shut till further notice. Sudhakar says decision was taken as children more vulnerable to infection
Karnataka reports first case of COVID-19. Dr K Sudhakar Medical Education Minister addressing media
Coronavirus-positive patient doing well: TN Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar
Withcoronavirusspreading fast, Tamil Nadu government has decided to set up four facilities, including one on the outskirts of the city, to quarantine people who shows symptoms of having infected with the deadly virus.
Read more
Foreigners sent away from Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram
Many foreigners who turned up for the renowned 'Pongala' festival of the Attukal Devi Temple in Kerala were sent back owing to thecoronavirusalert.
Read more
Panic in Whitefield as school fans COVID-19 fears
A school in Whitefield declared holiday and a consulting company sent 10 employees home after an email sent by principal of the institution informing the teachers to stay calm over the parent of a student self reportingCOVID-19infection has sent waves of panic among residents of the area.
Read more
Chris Hemsworth cancels India visit amid coronavirus outbreak
Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Monday called off his India visit due to coronavirus scare.
TheThorstar, who was supposed to promote his upcoming Netflix filmExtractionalong with director Sam Hargrave, was scheduled to arrive in the country on March 16 on a two-day visit.
Read more
British PM Boris Johnson to hold emergency meeting on coronavirus
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday chair an emergency meeting on coronavirus as the government mulls more stringent measures to tackle the outbreak.
Read more
Maharashtra Man booked for dumping used masks at open space
Amid thecoronavirusscare, a man has been booked for allegedly dumping used face masks at an open space in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.
Read more
In Andhra Pradesh, 206 people are under home isolation, 10 in hospital admission are stable. 29 out of 34 samples have tested negative for the coronavirus; results awaited of five.
Number of coronavirus cases worldwide crosses 110,000
Louvre restricts visitors over coronavirus
The Louvre in Paris said Monday that it was restricting entry to the world's most visited museum because of the coronavirus.
Germany confirms total coronavirus cases cross 1,000
Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan chairs co-ordinating committee meeting over coronavirus outbreak with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor
First confirmed positive case in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday confirmed first coronavirus case with a sexagenarian woman tested positive for COVID-19. Read more
Total number of cases in India stands at 43
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare: As of today, there are 43 total cases of #Coronavirus out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country. 3 positive cases from Kerala are now discharged. (ANI)
Total confirmed positive cases in India rise to 42
Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry: Total 42 positive cases for coronavirus have been reported till now. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Dhaka, in view of coronavirus threat. Bangladesh has also cancelled the grand inaugural ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary which PM Modi was scheduled to attend, reports ANIquoting sources.
3-year-old child in Kerala tested positive
A three-year-old has been tested positive for coronavirus infection at Kochi in Kerala, taking the total number of infected persons in the state to six. Total positive cases in the country now stands at 40. Read more
3 quarantined in Indore
Three people who returned from coronavirus-affected regions in the past nine days were on Sunday quarantined for suspected exposure in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Read more
Saudi Arabia reported four new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total of registered cases to 15, its health ministry said in a statement. Read more
China reported 22 new deaths
China reported 22 new deaths on Monday from the newcoronavirusepidemic, and the lowest number of fresh cases since it started reporting the data in January. Read more
COVID-19 to weigh heavy on markets
The Indian Equity market continued its sharp slide downwards for the second consecutive week,ending the market at six months low, on fear of fast-spreading coronavirus cases outside China which may prolong the global economic slowdown.
Read more here
Coronavirus: IMA appeals people to not rush for masks
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday asked citizens of Thane to not panic and rush to buy masks in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Read more here
Covid-19 outbreak cast a cloud of uncertainty over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Bangladesh on March 17 has now come under a cloud of uncertainty – for widespread protests in the neighbouring country over violent clashes in North-East Delhi and the Covid-19 outbreak.
Read more here
Coronavirus: Man shifted to isolation ward in Mangaluru after showing symptoms of COVID-19
A passenger who arrived from Dubai with symptoms of fever was shifted to the isolation ward at District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday.
Read more here
Coronavirus: Holiday for all LKG, UKG, pre-primary schools in Bengaluru due to COVID-19
A holiday has been declared for all pre-primary, LKG and UKG classes in Bengaluru South, North and Rural (education districts) from Monday until further orders due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Read more here
Gujarat: All 47 samples of suspected coronavirus infection negative
All the 47 samples of suspected coronavirus infection in Gujarat have tested negative, the state government said on Sunday.
Read more here
Coronavirus: GoAir to waive cancellation fee on tickets booked till April 30
Budget carrier GoAir on Sunday said it will not charge any fee on cancellation or rescheduling of tickets booked till April 30 amid the coronavirus scare.
Read more here
Coronavirus: Doctor slapped with transfer for demanding masks, sanitizers in Jammu and Kashmir
A medico in Jammu and Kashmir was transferred for demanding adequate protective measures like masks and sanitiser for the medical staff working in hospitals amid COVID-19 scare.
Read more here
Efforts on for return of Indian pilgrims from Qom in Iran after coronavirus outbreak: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said efforts are underway for the return of Indian pilgrims from Iran's Qom city and follow up arrangements are being discussed with the Iranian authorities.
Read more here
Coronavirus: 400 isolated in Assam for coming in contact with US traveller
At least 400 people in Assam have been quarantined after they came in contact with an American tourist who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Bhutan after travelling through the state recently, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.
Read more here
Coronavirus: Bengal man dies; sent for COVID-19 test
A diabetic man died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia.
Read More:
Coronavirus: Leh man with travel history to Iran dies
A patient with travel history to coronavirus hit Iran died in a hospital in Ladakh Union Territory (UT) on Sunday and it could be the first death case of India ever since the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.
Read More:
GoAir to waive cancellation fee on tickets booked till April 30
Budget carrier GoAir on Sunday said it will not charge any fee on cancellation or rescheduling of tickets booked till April 30 amid the coronavirus scare. Read more
Iran records highest single-day death toll
Iran reports 49 new coronavirus deaths, highest single-day toll. Read more
Death toll stands at 3,556 globally
Across the world, there have been almost 1,05,000 cases recorded in 95 countries and territories with 3,556deaths, according to AFP's latesttollbased on official sources.
Death toll rises to 10 from collapsed hotel
Death toll has increased to 10 in the collapse of a hotel, which was a quarantine site,in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday. Read more
Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to temporarily suspend issuing Protected Area Permits (PAPs) to foreigners to check the spread of coronavirus. Read more
Bulgaria confirms first four coronavirus cases
Appeal to employers to give paid leave to those quarantined so that their livelihood is not affected: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
We are fully prepared to deal with coronavirus; don't need to panic: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi has 3 positive cases and 1 suspected case of corona virus. The 1st patient came in contact with 105 people, the 2nd patient came in contact with 168 people and 3rd patient came in contact with 64 people. All these people have been quarantined, their samples taken: Arvind Kejriwal - ANI
Coronavirus threat: Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to temporarily suspend issuing Protected Area Permits (PAPs) to foreigners to check the spread ofcoronavirus, officials said on Sunday.
Read more
Virus-hit US cruise ship Grand Princess to dock as New York declares health emergency
A US cruise ship hit bycoronaviruswas given permission late Saturday to dock, while New York announced a state of emergency as confirmed cases across the country surged past 400.
Read more
Markets to remain under pressure amid Yes Bank crisis, coronavirus concerns: Analysts
Markets are likely to remain under pressure in the holiday-shortened week ahead with investors tracking the Yes Bank crisis and the coronavirus outbreak which have cast a shadow over trading sentiment, analysts said.
Read more
Five, including three of a family, test positive for coronavirus in Kerala; Total cases climbs to 39
Fiverelatives, including threeof a family, from Pathanamthitta district in Kerala weretested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday night, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to 39.
Read more
Paraguay reports first coronavirus case
A 32-year-old Paraguayan who arrived from Ecuador is the first confirmed case of the novelcoronavirusin Paraguay, the country's health minister said Saturday.
Read more
Five persons in Kerala test positive for Coronavirus infection
North Korea releases 3,600 quarantined over coronavirus: reports
North Korea has released more than 3,600 people quarantined over the newcoronavirus, reports said Sunday, as the disease spread to 95 countries with over 100,000 cases worldwide.
Read more
Tech lifestyles enable 'safe escape' from coronavirus
For people hunkering down due to the coronavirus epidemic, the tech sector has become their new best friend with an array of lifestyle solutions making "social distancing" easier.
China quarantine hotel collapse kills four: Official
At least four people were killed following the collapse of a hotel used as acoronavirusquarantine facility in eastern China, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Sunday.
Read more
Italy puts large parts of north, including Milan and Venice, on lockdown due to coronavirus
Millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy early Sunday as the government approved drastic measures in an attempt to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus that is sweeping the globe.
Read more
Australia ramps up epidemic preparation as third man dies of coronavirus
A man in his 80s died in a Sydney hospital after testing positive to COVID-19, becoming the thirdcoronavirus-related casualty in Australia, state health authorities said on Sunday.
Read more
Singapore reports 8 more coronavirus cases, including one in PM Lee Hsien Loong’s constituency
Singapore has recorded eight new cases ofcoronavirus, including one in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s constituency, taking the total number of people infected by the deadly virus in the city-state to 138.
Read more
Argentina confirms first death in Latin America of patient with coronavirus
A patient diagnosed withcoronavirusdied in Argentina on Saturday, the Health Ministry said in a statement, marking the first death related to the virus in Latin America.
Read more
US Marine in DC-area contracts coronavirus, Pentagon says
A USMarine in the Washington D.C.-area who recently returned from travel overseas has tested positive for thecoronavirus, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in what would be the third confirmed case of a USservicemember contracting the virus.
Read more
China reports 27 new virus deaths, fall in new cases
China on Sunday reported 27 new deaths from thecoronavirus, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097.
Read more
Diamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll due to coronavirus to seven
A man who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and was infected with coronavirus has died, bringing the death toll from the ship to seven, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.
Read more
No action for Mirabai Chanu as Olympic qualifying event postponed due to coronavirus
The Asian Weightlifting Championship in April, an Olympic qualifying event, where former world champion Mirabai Chanu and eight other Indians were to compete, has been postponed due to the novelcoronavirusoutbreak.
Read more
Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to 206
Discussions happening on postponement of IPL in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rajesh Tope
"Discussion" is underway as to whether the Indian Premier League (IPL) should be postponed in view of thecoronavirusoutbreak, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Saturday.
Read more
Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in China's eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening, officials said. The hotel was being used for Coronavirus quarantines, according to state media.
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to virus
The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sunday's Angelus Prayer by livestream instead of in person from his window overlooking Saint Peter's Square out of concern over spreading the new coronavirus.
Read more
France confirms 11 total deaths, number of cases rises to 176
Coronavirus: PM holds review meet, asks officials to ensure sufficient quarantine, critical care facilities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed thecoronavirussituation in the country at a meeting with officials on Saturday and directed them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further.
Read more
South Africa reports second coronavirus case
South Africa on Saturday confirmed a second case the novel coronavirus, a 39-year-old woman who had travelled to Italy as part of a group with the first confirmed case.
Schools in Srinagar closed till further orders
In the wake of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday decided to suspend all primary schools in Srinagar district.
"All primary schools in District Srinagar shall remain closed till further orders by administration,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted.
Iran reports 21 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 145
Iran on Saturday reported 21 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,076 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 145 dead and 5,823 infected.
Read more
Italy starts recruiting doctors in retirement to help combat coronavirus threat
Italy on Saturday began recruiting retired doctors as part of urgent efforts to bolster the healthcare system with 20,000 additional staff and fight the escalating viral epidemic.
Read more
Germany reports sudden spike in Coronavirus with 45 new cases overnight: Robert Koch Institute
China's neglect of its medical staff in fight against coronavirus stirs outcry
China's fight against thecoronavirusepidemic has triggered anger over the neglect of frontline female workers who have struggled to access menstrual products, battled with ill-fitting equipment and had their heads shaved.
Read more
Iranian lawmaker Fatemeh Rahbar dies of novel coronavirus
An Iranian lawmaker died from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported, one of several officials to succumb to the illness in the epidemic-hit country.
Read more
Philippines to declare health emergency after first community transmission of coronavirus
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will declare a public health emergency to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, after the country recorded its first case of community transmission, officials said on Saturday.
Read more
Aurangabad tourism witnesses slump amid coronavirus scare
In wake of thecoronavirusoutbreak across the world and the recent cases detected in India, foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves.
Read more
52 labs made functional across India for coronavirus testing
In the wake of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far, the Union health ministry has made functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs have been designated for helping in sample collection for COVID-19to enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection of the disease.
Read more
Vietnam's coronavirus cases rise to 18: Health ministry
Check out the live coronavirus tracker
Chartered flight being arranged to bring back Indians on board cruise ship: Embassy
A chartered flight is being arranged to repatriate Indians on board the cruise ship off the Japan coast who have not tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday as the number of infected Indians on the vessel rose to 14 with two new cases.
Read more
WHO warns of pandemic risk after virus peaks in China
The new coronavirus has peaked in China but could still grow into a pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned, as infections mushroom in other countries.
Read more
White House sends $2.5 bn emergency coronavirus request
The White House on Monday sent lawmakers an urgent budget request for $2.5 billion to address the deadly coronavirus outbreak, whose rapid spread and threat to the global economy rocked financial markets.
Read more
With 71 new coronavirus deaths, total number of casualties touches 2,663 in China
Seventy-one new coronavirus deaths were reported from China, taking the total number of casualties to 2,663, even as reports suggested that the number of new cases has seen a sharp decline.
Read more
Fourth passenger from Diamond Princess cruise ship dies in Japan
A fourth passenger from the cruise ship "Diamond Princess" moored in Japan has died from the coronavirus, NHK public television said on Tuesday. The passenger was in their 80s, NHK said.
Read more
Coronavirus has 'peaked and plateaued' in China: WHO
The World Health Organization said Monday the outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus has "peaked" in China, where new cases have been declining since early February.
Read more
Virus can be beaten, too early to declare pandemic: WHO
The coronavirus outbreak can still be beaten, the World Health Organization said on Monday, insisting it was premature to declare it a pandemic even though it had the potential to reach that level.
Read more
South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893
South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's morning updates. The country now has 893 cases, the KCDC said -- the largest national total anywhere outside China -- adding one more person had died, taking the toll to eight.
Read more
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on Diamond Princess
Two former Japan cruise ship passengers die
Two elderly former passengers from the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess died Thursday, Japanese authorities said, as fears mount for those who have left the ship after testing negative for the virus.
Read more
One more Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
The Diamond Princess cruise ship arrived in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on February 3 with 3,711 passengers and crew on board.
Read more
2 more Russians on cruise ship diagnosed with virus
Two more Russians aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan have been diagnosed with a new virus, the Russian Embassy in Japan said Thursday.
Read more
Death toll in China's coronavirus climbs to 2,118; Confirmed cases on decline
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China has climbed to 2,118 with the death of 114 more people, while the overall confirmed cases increased to 74,576, Chinese officials said on Thursday.
Read more
India's third coronavirus patient discharged from hospital in Kerala
A woman medico, who was India's first novel coronavirus patient being treated at the Government Medical College hospital here was discharged on Thursday, official sources said.
Read more
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1,800 in China's mainland, says government
The toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,868 on Tuesday after 98 more people died, according to the National Health Commission.
Read more
Coronvirus: 60 test negative in Maharashtra; 4 reports awaited
As many as 60 people have tested negative for the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) so far in Maharashtra out of 64 suspected cases of the viral infection, a state health official said on Monday.
Read more
Final test of 406 people who returned from Wuhan found to be negative
All 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility after being brought back from Wuhan, have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning on Monday, officials said.
Read more
Two more Indians on-board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus
A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship, Diamond Princess, that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month.
Read more
2nd coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital
One more coronavirus-infected youth in Kerala was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being tested negative for the virus infection.
Read more
Two Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus
Two Indian crew onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease.
The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the novel virus on the ship.
A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were on board the ship.
Read more here.
Indians from Wuhan not being brought to Bengaluru: Health Department
The state health department on Wednesday clarified that there is no official communication to shift passengers — who were brought backfromChina in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and who are isolated in Delhi — to Bengaluru.
On February 1, India flew 324IndiansfromChina’sWuhanback home and on February 2, 323 more were brought. In all, 647 people including seven Maldivians and one Bangladeshi were admitted to two quarantine facilities set up by the army in Manesar, Gurugram, and the Indo Tibetan Border Police in Chhawla area in Delhi. Among them, seven were shifted to Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals too.
Read more here.
Mangaluru: A report being circulated on social media about a student in Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management in Adyar on the city's outskirts having tested positive for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) was declared as fake news on Thursday.
Sources in the college clarified that though there are thousands of students from Kerala attending their college, none had tested positive for nCoV so far.
Coronavirus death toll surges to 1,355 as China changes way it counts cases
The number of deaths and new cases from China's coronavirus outbreak spiked dramatically on Thursday after authorities changed the way they count infections in a move that will likely fuel speculation that the severity of the outbreak has been under-reported.
The hard-hit central province of Hubei reported 242 deaths in just one day and 14,840 new patients -- by far its biggest one-day tally since the crisis erupted last month.
Read more here.
Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha has tested negative and has been discharged from a state-run hospital in Cuttack, authorities of the medical institution said on Sunday.
Coronavirus outbreak opportunity for India to expand exports: CEA
The coronavirus outbreak in China provides an opportunity for India to expand exports, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Wednesday.
India is one of China's leading trade partners in Asia and has a huge trade deficit with that country.
"It's very hard to say how this will manifest in terms of India's trade relations with China. If we go by the experience of SARS (outbreak), India was not affected that much.
"But, the coronavirus outbreak in China provides a good opportunity to India to expand trade and follow an export-driven model," Subramanian said at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta.
Read more here.
Bihar student admitted in isolation ward
A Bihar student, Tarzan Kumar, who returned from China a month back has been admitted in isolation ward in govt hospital in Gaya. Hemant Kumar, Senior Resident says, "He has cold and cough, so we took precautionary measure. His blood and throat samples have been sent for examination", according to ANI.
11:02
Coronavirus death toll in China climbs to 811
Eighty-nine deaths were reported on Saturday and there were 2,656 new confirmed cases of the deadly infection. Read more.
Thailand's public health ministry reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including three Thais and four Chinese. Read more.
US citizen dies in China
A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday. Itappears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak. Read more.
Fifteen students from Kerala, who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, have landed at the Cochin International Airport and underwent a thermal screening for the infection.Relatives of the students had reached the airport but they were not allowed to meet them. Read more.
09:17
Death toll jumps to 722
The death toll in China due to coronavirus continues to goup as it jumped to 722 on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 34,546, Chinese health authorities announced on Saturday. Read more.
Coronavirus outbreak: China yet to let India evacuate citizens from ground zero
India could not start airlifting its citizens from the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak in China even on Wednesday, as the government of the communist country did not give its nod to New Delhi's proposal to send special aircraft to evacuate them.
Read More
First coronavirus patient cured in Thailand
Foreigners who have been to China after Jan 15 not allowed in India: Immigration official
Foreigners who have been to China on or after January 15, 2020 are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport, including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders: Immigration official
All visas issued to Chinese passport holders suspended: Immigration official
All visas issued to Chinese passport holders coming from anywhere in the world, including regular (sticker) & e-visa issued before February 5, have been suspended with immediate effect. Restrictions not applicable to Chinese passport holders of Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan:Immigration Official
Coronavirus: 3 foreign nationals among 2528 under observation in Kerala
The Kerala government on Wednesday said that three foreign nationals are among the 2,528 people under observation in the state for the novel coronavirus infection and no new cases have been reported.
At least 93 people with minor symptoms of the virus have been lodged in isolation wards of various hospitals, state Health Minister K K Shailaja told reporters here.
Read the full report here.
People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return, says DGCA
In view of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in China, Aviation regulator DGCA told airlines on Wednesday that any person who will henceforth travel to the country will be quarantined on return.
Among Indian airlines, IndiGo and Air India have suspended all of their flights between the two nation. SpiceJet continues to fly on Delhi-Hong Kong route.
In its circular to domestic as well as international airlines, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "People have already been advised to refrain from travel to China through an earlier advisory. People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return." (PTI)
09:12
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus cases in India. Stay tuned for live updates.
China coronavirus toll touches 490; 24,324 total confirmed cases
The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 490 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases mounted to 24,324, Chinese health officials announced on Wednesday.
By the end of Tuesday, a total of 490 people had died after being infected and 24,324 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, China's National Health Commission reported.It said 65 deaths were reported on Tuesday, all from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.
Read more here.
07:13
A suspected case of coronavirus admitted to isolation ward of Hisar's Civil Hospital
India cancels valid visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China in last two weeks
As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.
Coronavirus: Mass cancellation of hotel bookings in Kerala, says Minister
A day after the Kerala government declared the novel coronavirus as a 'state calamity', Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday said the epidemic outbreak had begun affecting the tourism sector as hotel bookings have suffered mass cancellations.
Read More
In view of Coronavirus, Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on the 7th of February 2020
Coronavirus death toll rises to 425
China virus death toll rises to 425 with 64 new fatalities, according to the government. The govt also said that coronavirus cases exceeded 20,400 nationwide:AFP news agency
Coronavirus has been declared state disaster in Kerala on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to ANI.
Centre sets up task force to monitor coronavirus: Reddy
The Centre has set up a task force to monitor the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus with representatives from the Ministries of Health, Home, Civil Aviation and Women and Child Development, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.
Read more
Coronavirus: Karnataka districts bordering Kerala put on high alert
The Karnataka government on Monday ordered high alert across border districts after neighbouring Kerala reported the second confirmed case of dreaded n-CoV Coronavirus. District administrations in Kodagu, Mangaluru, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru that share boundary with Kerala have been put on high alert over the movement of people with suspected cases.
Read more here.
Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala
The Union Health Ministry on Monday reported the third positive case of novel coronavirus infection in Kerala.
Read More
Amid Coronavirus panic, sale and price of masks in Bengaluru shoot up
Fear and rumours of coronavirus reaching Bengaluru have resulted in a sudden jump in sale of face masks in the city.
With three confirmed cases of the deadly virus got reported in Kerala, one family in Bannerghatta was put under screening on suspicion of carrying coronavirus on Friday. Neighbours of the family had informed officials that they had returned from China recently.
Read More
29 samples tested negative in Karnataka
Dept of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka: Till date, 29 samples tested negative. The border districts of Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamrajnagar, and Mysore are on high alert.
Virus deaths in China rise to 360, exceeding SARS mainland toll
China's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 360 on Monday, with deepening global concern about the outbreak and governments closing their borders to people from China.
The fresh toll came a day after China imposed a lockdown on a major city far from the epicentre and the first fatality outside the country was reported in the Philippines.
Read More
After 8-day construction, China virus hospital to receive patients
Built in just eight days, a Chinese hospital dedicated to treating people infected with a new coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, will begin to receive patients on Monday, state media said.
Read More
Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors
Thai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases of the new coronavirus with combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results showing vast improvement 48 hours after applying the treatment, they said on Sunday.
Read More
Coronavirus: Indian students back from China share a light moment, dance inside quarantine facility in Haryana
Amid the scare of the deadly coronavirus, Indian students who returned from China’s Hubei province were seen dancing to a Haryanvi number at Haryana's Manesar on Sunday.
Read More
Second case of coronavirus reported in Kerala
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday reported the second confirmed case of novel corona virus (2019-n-Cov) in a Kerala student, who had traveled to China.
Read More
Six Indians in China stopped from boarding special flight to India due to high fever
Six Indians stranded at the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city were stopped from boarding the first special Air India flight to India due to high fever, officials said on Saturday.
Read More
Temporary shortage of ROG Phone II as supply disrupted by Coronavirus outbreak: Asus
Taiwanese tech major Asus on Saturday said there will be a temporary shortage of its gaming smartphone 'ROG Phone II' due to disruption in supply chain on account of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read More
Two more people suspected of being affected by coronavirus admitted to RML Hospital
Two more people suspected of being affected by coronavirus have been admitted to the isolation ward of RML hospital here, taking the total number of patients housed at the facility to eight, hospital authorities said on Saturday.
Read More
US declares coronavirus 'emergency,' bans travelers from China
The US said Friday it was declaring a public health emergency and temporarily banning the entry of foreign nationals who had traveled to China over the past two weeks to contain the spread of a deadly new virus.
Read More
Coronavirus outbreak: AI flight evacuating 324 Indians from China lands in Delhi
Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed here on Saturday morning, officials said.
Read More
75,000 in Wuhan infected with coronavirus: study estimates
More than 75,000 people -- ten times the official tally of confirmed cases -- have been infected with the coronavirus in Wuhan, ground zero of a global health emergency, according to research published Friday.
Read More
Bengaluru: Two institutes will test for Coronavirus samples from today
Twocity-basedinstitutesare now fully equipped to test samples of coronavirus, which the state health department has so far been sending to the NationalInstituteof Virology at Pune.
Read More
Coronavirus: A study in virulence
Less than a month after a novel coronavirus struck the picturesque Chinese city Wuhan in Hubei province, the first set of scientific results on the deadly virus shows its eerie similarity to the SARS pathogen that swept the world 17 years ago, infecting more than 8,000 people and killing 774 in 17 countries.
Read More
Screening of Indian students from Wuhan to be done by AFMS: Indian Army
Indian Army: Screening of the Indian students from Wuhan, China, at the airport will be done by a joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and Airport Health Authority (APHO).
Indian Army created facility near Manesar, Haryana to screen Indian students
Indian Army has created a facility near Manesar, Haryana for quarantine of approximately 300 Indian students who will be arriving from Wuhan, China. At the facility, students can be monitored for a duration of weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
The United States told its citizens not to travel to China in the first major response to the World Health Organization's declaration of a global emergency over the spreading coronavirus, as Chinese authorities Friday increased the toll to 213 dead and nearly 10,000 infections.
Read More:
Coronavirus: Rahul shows sympathy to families of dead
As China grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that people there find courage and strength topersevere through the ordeal.
Read More
Coronavirus: Air India special flight to evacuate Indians from Wuhan
Air India will operate a special flight to Wuhan City on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals stranded at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has triggered panic globally.
Read More at:
The person infected with coronavirus in Kerala has been shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College due to security reasons.
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India B747 aircraft to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm to evacuate Indian nationals from China, say officials. (PTI)
The person infected with coronavirus in Kerala has been shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College due to security reasons.
5 more persons admitted to RML hospital for possible exposure to novel coronavirus
Five more persons -- four men and one woman -- have been admitted to the Centre-run RML hospital for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus which has killed 170 people in China and is spreading worldwide.
Indiareported its first case of novelCoronavirusin Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward, the Union health ministry said.
A female medical student of a university in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, has tested positive for the virus. She is stable and is being monitored closely, it said. (PTI)
India prepares to begin airlifting citizens from China
India is preparing to begin airlifting its nationals from the epicentre of 2019-nCoV outbreak in China on Friday, even as it is still waiting for the government of the communist country to formally give nod to its proposal for evacuation.
“We are awaiting for the necessary approval from the Chinese Government. We hope this will be granted soon,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), told journalists on Thursday.
Read the full report here.
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
Read More
1 positive case of novel coronavirus found in Kerala
One positive case of novel coronavirus has been foundin Kerala. The student was studying at Wuhan University in China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.
Read More
China urges food producers to resume production amid virus outbreak
China's agriculture ministry on Thursday urged feed producers and slaughter houses to speed up the resumption of production, in a bid to increase supplies amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Read More
Air India pilots' union sounds caution on Wuhan evacuation flights
With Air India preparing to operate flights to evacuate Indians from Wuhan in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, a pilots' union of the carrier has said the airline cannot afford any mistakes and risk spreading the infection.
Read More
Coronavirus: what we do and don't know
How deadly and how contagious is the coronavirus? When do symptoms appear, and can a patient spread the virus before they do? Experts are zeroing in on these and other questions, but clear answers are not yet at hand.
Read More