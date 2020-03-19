Coronavirus live updates: Chandigarh reports first positive case; India's tally rises to 167

After Kashmir reported its first coronavirus positive case, a 23-year-old girl has also been tested positive in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan. Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka reported 3 positive cases, a day after West Bengal reported its first case of coronavirus. Also, an Indian Army jawan has been tested positive in Leh. The total number of positive cases in India jumped to 167 on Thursday, including three casualties so far. Stay tuned for more updates.