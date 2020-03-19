Coronavirus live updates: Chhattisgarh reports first positive case; India's tally rises to 172

After Kashmir reported its first coronavirus positive case, a 23-year-old girl has also been tested positive in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan. The tally of positive cases in Karnataka rose to 15. Also, an Indian Army jawan has been tested positive in Leh. The total number of positive cases in India jumped to 172 on Thursday, including three casualties so far. Stay tuned for more updates.