Coronavirus live updates: Coronavirus could kill millions if allowed to spread like wildfire, says UN chief

Coronavirus spread its gloomy shadow in Kashmir as well, with the Union Territory reporting its first coronavirus case, and it was followed by the positive case of a 21-year-old student in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Punjab reported its first death due to coronavirus, taking the death toll in India to 4. The total number of positive cases in India now stands at 211 with Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra reporting fresh cases. Stay tuned for more updates.,
Mohali woman tests positive for coronavirus; total cases in Punjab rise to 3
A 69-year-old woman, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Punjab to three, an official said on Friday.
Read more here
World 'paying big price' for China hiding information on coronavirus: US President Donald Trump
The world is "paying a big price" for China hiding the initial information on the deadly coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, ramping up his charges that Beijing is responsible for the current global public health crisis due to the pandemic.
Read more here
Coronavirus could kill millions if allowed to spread like wildfire: UN chief Antonio Guterres
The world is "at war" with a virus, which if allowed to "spread like wildfire" would kill millions of people, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday and called for a coordinated, decisive and innovative policy action from the world's leading economies to combat the pandemic.
Read more here
COVID-19: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma bat for self isolation
India's cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Friday issued a joint appeal for self-isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray.
Kohli and Anushka posted a video message on Twitter, appealing everyone to stay at home, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to advocate self-isolation.
Read more here
COVID-19: Nagpur Jail prisoners supply masks to government departments
In a bid to meet the increasing demand for masks during the coronavirus pandemic, prisoners at Maharashtra's Nagpur Central Jail have started manufacturing the essential protective gear.
Read more here
Odisha reports second coronavirus case
Odisha has reported the second confirmed case of novel coronavirus after a man who returned from a COVID-19-affected country tested positive, the state health department said.
Read more here
Indian Council of Medical Research: A total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. A total of 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals have tested for COVID19 as on 20th March, 10 am. (ANI)
69-year-oldItaliantourist, who had recovered from COVID-19, dies of cardiac arrest in Jaipur private hospital: SMS Hospital official. (PTI)
Four new cases reported in UP, three in Maharashtra and one in Punjab as number of positive cases in India rise to 206
China reports no new local virus cases for second day
China on Friday reported no new local cases of the deadly coronavirus for a second straight day, but its progress against the disease was confronted by another increase in imported infections.
Read more here
One more tests positive in West Bengal, tally in India rises to 198
Two more test positive in Rajasthan, number of positive cases in India now rise to 197
Third coronavirus positive case has been detected in Andhra Pradesh
Total number of coronavirus cases in national capital rises to 14: Delhi Health Department
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to theDelhiHealth Department.
The four new cases include two people from West Bengal, who had returned from Italy, and were quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawala facility.
Both these patients have been admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital. (PTI)
Coronavirus cases reported in Europe pass 100,000: AFP tally
Two more tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana
Two more tested positive for coronavirusin Telangana. The 15th and 16th positive cases hadtravelled from London to Hyderabad.
4 more persons test positive for coronavirus in UP
4 more persons test positive for coronavirus in UP, total number of COVID-19 cases in state now 19
Telangana’s P-14 confirmed today. Travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad on 14 March.
Developed symptoms on 17 March. Immediately isolated and tested for
COVID-19. Contacts traced and put under home quarantine. Flight passenger details are awaited.
Two trainees test positive in Uttarakhand
Two trainees at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy have tested positive for coronavirus. Both the trainees were part of a team that went to Spain and had recently returned: Uttarakhand Additional Health Secretary, Yugal Kishore Pant
One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra; the number rises to 49 including a patient who died earlier this week
Two positive cases of coronavirus found in Gujarat; first infections reported from state: Health department
One Indian who tested positive for coronavirus has died in Iran: Ministry of External Affairs official
One more tests positive in Kerala; total cases in the state rise to 28
Two infected COVID-19 Karnataka patients to be sent home on March 31
Bengaluru pubs are not complying with closure orders. Will take legal action if they don't: Sudhakar
All hospitals and public places within BBMP limits to be disinfected. 10,000 BBMP workers to work on this: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar
Govt initiating measures, taking decisions based on evolving situation; N-95 masks available in sufficient numbers: Union Health Ministry
West Bengal Government has announced to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance each to 10 lakh government medical staff across the state till 15th April
Check out state-wise total number of cases, deaths in India
Total deaths in India: 4
Read More
Those asked to undergo quarantine should follow rules, else we will take strict action: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Fourth COVID-19 death in India was elderly person in Punjab, had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac issues: Union Health Ministry
There is no community transmission in country so far: Union Health Ministry
Restaurants to be closed in Delhi till March 31, says CM Kejriwal
We have decided to close restaurants in Delhi till March 31. Eating at restaurants will be prohibited but take away of foods or delivery of food will continue: Arvind Kejriwal
Air India to evacuate students from Rome on March 21
OnMarch 21, Air India will be mounting a 787-Dreamliner to Rome to evacuate our students, other travelers or any Indians stranded there. We are in close touch with our mission there: Health Ministry
Children below 10 advised to stay at home: Govt
All children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out. Railways and civil aviation shall suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients, and divyang category: Govt
No scheduled international commercial passenger flights shall be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week
India reports 4th death due to COVID-19, Health Ministry
Iran says 149 new coronavirus deaths, toll reaches 1,284
Iran on Thursday announced 149 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,284, according to the health ministry.
A total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in the country -- one of the worst hit by the novel coronavirus -- according to figures provided by Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.
Accenture lowers its revenue growth forecast amid coronavirus fears
Online consulting and service provider Accenture on Thursday lowered its full-year revenue growth forecast amid the raging coronavirus outbreak.
The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 3% to 6%, down from its prior forecast of 6% to 8%.
Accenture's business outlook reflects the potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said.
Emergency fund announced by PM Modi is up and running: R Kumar MEA
We're moving fast on proposals announced during PM's video conferencing with SAARC leaders. The emergency fund is up & running. We've received many requests from other SAARC countries in the form of masks, gloves etc. Quantum of assistance requested so far as crossed $1M:R Kumar, MEA
The Ministry is strengthening the COVID-19 Control room. Right now 25-30 people are working in the control room. They work in shifts. We are getting about 400 e-mails and 1000 calls in a day: MEA
Tamil Nadu reports third positive coronavirus case
Tamil Nadu reports the third positive case of coronavirus. A 21-year-old student who arrived from Dublin in Irelandtested positive and is under medical observation. The patient was screened and home quarantined on March 17, but reported to RGGH on March 18.
Malaysia reports 110 new cases today
Malaysia reported 110 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total number of cases increasing to 900.
Most of the new cases were linked to an religious gathering at a mosque attended by 16,000 people, the health ministry said.
Chhattisgarh reports first positive case
Two new positive cases have been reported, one from Noida and another from Chhattisgarh. It is the first case inChhattisgarh. The latest patient from Noida is an HCL employee.
One more tests positive in Karnataka
One person has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Kodagu, Karnataka today. He has travel history to Saudi Arabia. He is being treated in an isolated hospital. Total number of positive cases reaches 15 in the state. (ANI)
Two more tested positive in Maharashtra
A 22-yr-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai; has travel history to United Kingdom. One more person, a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar tested positive today; has travel history to Dubai. Total number of positive cases in Maharashtra reaches 47. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh reports second positive case
Andhra Pradesh reported second positive case. Meanwhile, 50 international flights and 34 domestic flights have been cancelled at Chennai Airport.
07:49
First positive case in Chandigarh
A 23-year-old woman in Chandigarh has tested positive for COVID-19. She has travel history to the United Kingdom. (ANI)
Telangana reports seven more COVID-19 cases
Telangana has reported seven more COVID-19 cases today. All the new cases were theIndonesians who were travelling along with the fifth positive case in the st