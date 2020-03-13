Coronavirus live updates: Delhi woman dies of COVID-19; Death toll in India rises to 2

Government invoke Disaster Management Act to ensure prices regulation and availability of Surgical and protective mask, Hand sanitizer and Gloves. The Health Ministry on Friday said that there were 81 confirmed cases in India, out of which 64 were Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national. India evacuated 44 of its citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran who will be quarantined at a Naval facility set up at Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Karnataka on Thursday reported the country’s first COVID-19 death. A day after the death of the 76-year-old patient from Kalaburagi, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on 29th February, his samples were tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka on Thursday late night confirmed that the senior citizen died of COVID-19. Stay tuned for more updates.