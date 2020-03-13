Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump declares national emergency as US shuts down; Death toll in India at 2

US President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency on Friday, freeing up USD 50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. The second death due to coronavirus was registered in Delhi on Friday. 69-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection dies in Delhi: Health Ministry and Delhi government officials. The Government invoked the Disaster Management Act to ensure prices regulation and availability of Surgical and protective mask, hand sanitizer and gloves. The Health Ministry on Friday said that there were 82 confirmed cases in India. Karnataka on Thursday reported the country’s first COVID-19 death. Stay tuned for more updates.