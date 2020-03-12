Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days

With new cases reported on Wednesday, including a total of 14 in Kerala and more confirmed cases in Pune and Mumbai, the total confirmed cases in India crossed 60 and topped 116,000 around the world. China's Hubei has seen a single-digit rise in the cases for the first time. US President Donald Trump has suspended travel from Europe to the US for 30 days, while India has suspended all tourist visas till April 15. WHO has declared coronavirus as a pandemic. Follow this space for all the live updates on the coronavirus outbreak.