Coronavirus live updates: First Indian Army jawan tests positive; all his colleagues quarantined

West Bengal reports its first case of coronavirus. Karnataka reports three more COVID-19 positive cases. First Indian Army jawan has been tested positive in Leh. Tally in Maharashtra rises to 42. With new cases reported in Odisha, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Delhi and Telangana, the total number of positive cases in India reached 148. Meanwhile, the first human trial of coronavirus vaccine is underway in the US today. Stay tuned for more updates.