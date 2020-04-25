Coronavirus live updates: Highlight of PM's meet with CMs is States to be allowed to decide on lockdown extension

As India remains in lockdown for over a month, the total number of cases reported in the country surges past the 28,000-mark according to DH's tally. The death toll stands at 886. Earlier today, in a meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CMs suggested an extension of lockdown. Asserting that the coronavirus situation in the country is improving, the Union Health Ministry said that the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1% as compared to 7% globally. Globally, the US continues to have the most number of deaths, the country reported 1,330 deaths in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned for more updates.