Coronavirus live updates: ICMR says variations seen in rapid test kits, advises states not to use for 2 days

As India enters its fourth week of lockdown, with several sectors such as agriculture, MGNREGA and government offices opened, the curve still moves steadily upwards, with the total number of cases crossing 19,000 and toll inches close to 600. 425 coronavirus tests conducted everyday in West Bengal, from today number increased to 600. Globally, the United States records 1,433 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours. US President Donald Trump suspends immigration in the United States. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.