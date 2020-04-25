Coronavirus live updates: India records highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases

As India remains in lockdown for over a month, the total number of cases reported in the country surges past the 27,000-mark according to DH's tally. The death toll stands at 855. Maharashtra again witnessed one of the worst days with 440 new case and 19 deaths on Sunday. With 1,975 cases on April 26, it also marked the highest one-day rise in cases in India. States ramp up testing and enforce lockdown restrictions more strictly even as some sectors are allowed to operate. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state. Globally, the death toll has surpassed 2,00,000 and US has the highest number of deaths from the virus, accounting for at least one-fourth of global COVID-19 fatalities, followed by Italy and Spain. The World Health Organization warned against "immunity passports" for recovered patients, seen as a possible tool for countries preparing to re-open their economies.