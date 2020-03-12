Coronavirus live updates: India registers first COVID-19 death in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

With new cases reported on Thursday, the total confirmed cases in India reached 75. China's Hubei has seen a single-digit rise in the cases for the first time. US President Donald Trump has suspended travel from Europe to the US for 30 days, while India has suspended all tourist visas till April 15. WHO has declared coronavirus as a pandemic. And according to reports, no foreign players will be available in IPL till April 15. Follow this space for all the live updates on the coronavirus outbreak.