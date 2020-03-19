Coronavirus live updates: India's death toll rises to 4; No international flights allowed to land in India from March 22

Punjab, on Thursday, reported its first death due to coronavirus, taking the death toll in India to 4. After Kashmir reported its first coronavirus positive case, a 21-year-old student has been tested positive in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan. The tally of positive cases in Karnataka rose to 15. Also, an Indian Army jawan has been tested positive in Leh. The total number of positive cases in India jumped to 173 on Thursday, including three casualties so far. Stay tuned for more updates.
Restaurants to be closed in Delhi till March 31, says CM Kejriwal
We have decided to close restaurants in Delhi till March 31. Eating at restaurants will be prohibited but take away of foods or delivery of food will continue: Arvind Kejriwal
Air India to evacuate students from Rome on March 21
OnMarch 21, Air India will be mounting a 787-Dreamliner to Rome to evacuate our students, other travelers or any Indians stranded there. We are in close touch with our mission there: Health Ministry
Children below 10 advised to stay at home: Govt
All children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out. Railways and civil aviation shall suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients, and divyang category: Govt
No scheduled international commercial passenger flights shall be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week
India reports 4th death due to COVID-19, Health Ministry
Iran says 149 new coronavirus deaths, toll reaches 1,284
Iran on Thursday announced 149 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,284, according to the health ministry.
A total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in the country -- one of the worst hit by the novel coronavirus -- according to figures provided by Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.
Accenture lowers its revenue growth forecast amid coronavirus fears
Online consulting and service provider Accenture on Thursday lowered its full-year revenue growth forecast amid the raging coronavirus outbreak.
The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 3% to 6%, down from its prior forecast of 6% to 8%.
Accenture's business outlook reflects the potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said.
Emergency fund announced by PM Modi is up and running: R Kumar MEA
We're moving fast on proposals announced during PM's video conferencing with SAARC leaders. The emergency fund is up & running. We've received many requests from other SAARC countries in the form of masks, gloves etc. Quantum of assistance requested so far as crossed $1M:R Kumar, MEA
The Ministry is strengthening the COVID-19 Control room. Right now 25-30 people are working in the control room. They work in shifts. We are getting about 400 e-mails and 1000 calls in a day: MEA
Tamil Nadu reports third positive coronavirus case
Tamil Nadu reports the third positive case of coronavirus. A 21-year-old student who arrived from Dublin in Irelandtested positive and is under medical observation. The patient was screened and home quarantined on March 17, but reported to RGGH on March 18.
Malaysia reports 110 new cases today
Malaysia reported 110 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total number of cases increasing to 900.
Most of the new cases were linked to an religious gathering at a mosque attended by 16,000 people, the health ministry said.
Chhattisgarh reports first positive case
Two new positive cases have been reported, one from Noida and another from Chhattisgarh. It is the first case inChhattisgarh. The latest patient from Noida is an HCL employee.
One more tests positive in Karnataka
One person has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Kodagu, Karnataka today. He has travel history to Saudi Arabia. He is being treated in an isolated hospital. Total number of positive cases reaches 15 in the state. (ANI)
Two more tested positive in Maharashtra
A 22-yr-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai; has travel history to United Kingdom. One more person, a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar tested positive today; has travel history to Dubai. Total number of positive cases in Maharashtra reaches 47. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh reports second positive case
Andhra Pradesh reported second positive case. Meanwhile, 50 international flights and 34 domestic flights have been cancelled at Chennai Airport.
07:49
First positive case in Chandigarh
A 23-year-old woman in Chandigarh has tested positive for COVID-19. She has travel history to the United Kingdom. (ANI)
Telangana reports seven more COVID-19 cases
Telangana has reported seven more COVID-19 cases today. All the new cases were theIndonesians who were travelling along with the fifth positive case in the state.Total cases in the state now at 13.
Man suspected of coronavirus commits suicide by jumping off Safdarjung Hospital building: Police
A man suspected to be infected with COVID-19 allegedly committedsuicideby jumping off the seventh floor of a Safdarjung Hospital building on Wednesday, soon after he was admitted to the facility here by airport authorities, police said.
Read more
Coronavirus: Kashmir reports first positive case
Amid panic over deadly coronavirus, Kashmir reported its first positive COVID-19 case on Wednesday.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.
Rajasthan govt imposes CrPC Section 144
Rajasthan govt imposes CrPC Section 144, prohibiting gatherings, in the entire state in view of coronavirus, according to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
3 people have tested positive for Coronavirus, in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthantoday.
167 missing persons referred to by Ludhiana civil surgeon were not COVID-19 suspected cases
"The 167 missing persons referred to by Ludhiana civil surgeon were not COVID-19 suspected cases but were merely people with foreign travel history who could not be traced due to incomplete contact details shared by the Government," saysPunjab Health Min Balbir Singh Sidhu.
A person dies after falling from the upper floor of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. We are yet to confirm if he is a coronavirus patient or not, according toSafdarjung Hospital PRO Dinesh Naryan. (ANI)
Trump suspends evictions, home loan foreclosures
President DonaldTrumpon Tuesday ordered the suspension of evictions and mortgage foreclosures for six weeks as part of the government effort to ease the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.
At a White House briefing,Trumpsaid the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April." (AFP)
Over Rs 1 lakh collected in Mumbai during anti-spitting drive
Action against spitting today in Mumbai:
With a total of 107 cases caught for spitting, a fine of Rs 1,07,000 was collected in one day. Apart from this, there were 46 warning cases, as well.
50-year-old person tests positive in Maharashtra
A 50-year-old person has tested positive for coronavirus in Ratnagiri today; the person has a travel history to Dubai. Total number of positive cases reaches 45 in Maharashtra:Public Health Department, Maharashtra:
Coronavirus: HRD Ministry to launch e-classes on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for school students
COVID-19 confirmed patient tally reaches 14 in Karnataka
Infosys evacuates close to 10,000 trainees from its Mysuru training centre in the wake of coronavirus
As of March 17, quarantine facilities with a combined capacity of 59,587 beds have been set up in India: Health Ministry
As of March 17, quarantine facilities with a combined capacity of 59,587 beds have been set up across India, including 11,934 beds at central govt facilities, 26,153 beds at state governments facilities and 21,500 beds at Haj facilities: Union Health Ministry
Tamil Nadu reports second positive COVID-19 case
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported second positive case of COVID-19 with a patient hailing from Delhi testing positive for the virus. The patient has been isolated at the special ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and his condition is stable.
A look at coronavirus case in Maharashtra
Maharashtra:
Total cases - 42
Pimpri-Chinchwad - 10
Pune -8
Mumbai - 7
Nagpur - 4
Yavatmal - 3
Navi Mumbai - 3
Kalyan - 3
Raigad - 1
Thane - 1
Ahmednagar - 1
Aurangabad - 1
Coronavirus deaths in Europe now exceed Asia toll: AFP tally
All liquor shops, bars in Pune to be closed
Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune has passed an order to close all liquor serving establishments, including beer bars, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad till 31st March, in order to prevent the spread of
Leave an hour early to avoid traffic: Mamata Banerjee to Bengal govt employees
"It is wrong to say that a case of coronavirus has been reported from Kolkata. It is the person who came from United Kingdom. I do not know how he was checked at the international airport," said Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee also asked the state government employees to leave office one hour early to avoid road congestion.
4 passengers deboarded from Garib Rath after TTEs noticed stamp on their hands
Four passengers were deboarded from coach number G4 & G5 of 12216 Garib Rath at Palghar station when the TTEs noticed & co-passengers raised an alarm seeing a stamp on their hands. They had flown down from Germany & were headed to Surat.
They were taken to the Govt. Hospital, Palghar. They had undergone checking at the Airport & had seal mentioning home quarantine of 14 days. They were handed over to the district medical authorities.
Meanwhile, check out how coronavirus is spreading in the world
Karnataka lockdown extended till March 31: CM BS Yediyurappa
The existing lockdown inKarnataka to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been extended till March 31, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Wednesday.
Read More
Iran says 147 new virus deaths bring total to 1,135
Iran said Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a new single-day record in the virus-stricken country that raised the overall toll to 1,135.
"Now everyone knows about this disease, and what is very strange is that some don't take it seriously," Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in a televised news conference.
"If people help, we can control it, and if not, then expect it to last more than two months."
103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report
A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered after being infected with the new coronavirus, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease.
Read More
Dalal Street marks its fastest bear run; Sensex closes below 29,000 mark
The Indian markets have marked their fastest bear run as the benchmark indices have collapsed by 23% in just seven days, after over 5.5% bashing on Wednesday which saw Sensex crashing close below the historic 29,000-mark for the first time in three years.
Read More
Wargames, conferences postponed till further orders: Indian Army
Indian Army has issued advisory to all commands regarding COVID-19. All wargames and conferences are hereby postponed till further orders. All training activities to be postponed or cancelled, in view of the current circumstances.As per Indian Army advisory, the leave granting authorities have been told to grant leave only on essential or compassionate grounds till situation improves.
Roche Diagnostics India gets license to conduct COVID-19 tests after approval from drug regulator DCGI: Officials
CBI issues guidelines for rest of the board examinations
CBSE issues guidelines for the rest of the board examinations, says each center superintendent should ensure that candidates are seated at a distance of one meter from each other and masks are provided to candidates who cough/sneeze.
Proteas cricketers asked to self-isolate after returning from India tour
2 more cases reported in Karnataka: B Sriramulu
2 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56-year-old male, resident of Bengaluru returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25-yr-old female, who has returned from Spain:B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister
Another tested positive in Telangana
Another COVID-19 positive case reported in Hyderabad. This the sixth confirmed case from Telangana. The latest patient hadreturned from UK.
The epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak Wuhan city in China reported a single confirmed case for the second consecutive day on Tuesday even as 11 people died of the deadly disease in the country, taking the toll to 3,237, health officials said on Wednesday. Read more
Indian Army has quarantined all the soldiers and colleagues of the Ladakh Scouts jawan who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh. The jawan was attached to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh. (ANI)
First positive case of an Indian Army jawan
First positive case of COVID-19 confirmed of an Indian Army jawan (from Ladakh Scouts). Jawan’s father has travel history to Iran. Jawan is being treated while his family including sister and wife have been put in quarantine. Jawan’s father has also tested positive. (ANI)
One more tested positive in Pune
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France and Netherlands. Total number of positive cases reaches 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra. (ANI)
Human safety tests for experimental vaccine
China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the race to develop a shot against the COVID-19 epidemic that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide.(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump said Monday postponing elections over the coronavirus crisis 'unnecessary'
US President Donald Trump said Monday postponing elections over the coronavirus crisis was "unnecessary," even as Ohio's governor called for the state's presidential primary vote scheduled for Tuesday to be delayed.
"Postponing elections is not a very good thing," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I think postponing is unnecessary."
Three other states voting Tuesday -- Arizona, Florida and Illinois -- are scheduled to hold primaries, which select party candidates to contest the presidential election in November, when Trump hopes to win a second term. (AFP)
West Bengal reports first coronavirus positive case
The first case of the novel coronavirus in West Bengal was recorded in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. The youth who had a travelhistory to England was admitted to the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19.The youth is a resident of south Kolkata.
Read more
Railway Board forms team to control spread of coronavirus
DJ Narain, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG), Public Relations (PR) said thatMinistry of Railways today reviewed the progress of preparedness of Indian Railways and the ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
He also said that in the meeting today, a COVID-19 Response Team comprising of Executive Directors from Railway Board has been formed by Board. Online monitoring system has been created for real-time monitoring of the efforts across India.
China announces ban on reporters from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal
China announces ban on reporters from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, according to multiple reports from theUS Media.
Spitting in Mumbai will attract a fine of Rs 1000 in Mumbai
According to a circular issued by the BruhanMumbai Mahanagarpalika, spitting in public areas will cost upto Rs 1000 fine in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
A man, who recently returned from England, on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the first case in the state, a health department official said.
The man was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, he said.
Medical examinations revealed that the person had contracted novel coronavirus, officials said. (PTI)
Bengaluru's ISKCON Radha Krishna Temple at Hare Krishna Hill Rajajinagar & ISKCON temple at Vaikuntha Hill, Kanakapura Road will remain closed to public from early morning of 18th March, till further notice.
Platform ticket price has been increased to Rs. 50 at about 250 stations in 6 Divisions-Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, till further orders, to ensure crowd control, said an Indian Railway official.
Central Railway has increased platform ticket price from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50 on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal and Solapur Divisions, till further orders, in order to curb crowd at these stations, said Public Relations Officer (PRO), Central Railway.
Facebook says it is offering $100 million to help small businesses in 30 countries cope with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Puducherry reports its first confirmed COVID-19 case; 68-year-old woman tests positive in Mahe region: Health department official
International updates:
*Iran reported135 new virus deaths, raising total to 988
* Poland govt in quarantine after minister diagnosed with coronavirus
* Spain logs nearly 2,000 new cases as infections top 11,000. Govt to guarantee up to 100 bn euros in loans to firms
* Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronavirus: statement
* Philippines reports 45 confirmed cases, bringing total to 187. Two more coronavirus deaths reported, taking total to 14
* UK govt adviser says 'reasonable' estimate 55,000 could have COVID-19
* WHO called for 'boldest actions' from all European countries over coronavirus
* France lockdown of the population begins in bid to curtail COVID-19
* Pakistan Super League suspended because of coronavirus just hours before semi-finals
Indian exchanges BSE and NSE ask employees to work from home.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tests negative for coronavirus
CONMEBOL postpones 47th edition of the Copa America to July 11, 2021