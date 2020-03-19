Coronavirus live updates: India's death toll rises to 4; No international flights allowed to land in India from March 22

Punjab, on Thursday, reported its first death due to coronavirus, taking the death toll in India to 4. After Kashmir reported its first coronavirus positive case, a 21-year-old student has been tested positive in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan. The tally of positive cases in Karnataka rose to 15. Also, an Indian Army jawan has been tested positive in Leh. The total number of positive cases in India jumped to 173 on Thursday, including three casualties so far. Stay tuned for more updates.