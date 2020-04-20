Coronavirus live updates: India's tally crosses 18,800; Toll inches close to 600

As India enters its fourth week of lockdown, with several sectors such as agriculture, MGNREGA and government offices opened, the curve still moves steadily upwards, with the total number of cases crossing 19,000 and toll inches close to 600. 425 coronavirus tests conducted everyday in West Bengal, from today number increased to 600. Globally, the United States records 1,433 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours. US President Donald Trump suspends immigration in the United States. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
30 foreign Jamatis have been arrested
30 foreign Jamatis have been arrested after completing their quarantine period in Prayagraj: Report
35 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
35 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh today so far - 3 each in Ananthpur & Krishna, 9 in Guntur, 6 in Kadapa 10 in Kurnool & 4 in West Godavari districts. Total no.of positive cases rises to 757 (including 22 deaths & 96 discharged): State Command Control Room (ANI)
425 coronavirus tests conducted everyday in WB, from today number increased to 600: Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Equipped with medical specialists, para medic reach villages
Kadi In its endeavour to support the Gujarat Government in ensuring successful lockdown and encourage villagers to stay at home, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited (JCH-IN) has initiated Mobile Primary Health Centres (PHCs).
To combat COVID-19 it is very critical to ensure lockdown in rural areas so as to minimise the spread of the deadly virus. As part of its CSR initiative, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCH-IN) has equipped its Primary Health Centres with medical specialists, paramedic and 24x7 kitted ambulance to address the medical needs of villagers at their doorsteps. Also, specially trained staff of the Primary Health Centre is educating villagers on the significance of sanitisation, social distancing, immunity boosting and other preventive measures to combat COVID-19.
In a press statement, Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. said, “The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges that mankind is facing today. As a socially responsible company, JCH-IN is committed to support India in fighting the COVID-19 disaster. Generating high decibel awareness around sanitisation and social distancing is a big task in front of Rural India. The medical specialists provided by JCH-IN have been advising, guiding and encouraging the rural populace in Gujarat to stringently follow the various Central and State government guidelines issued on combating COVID-19. Also, timely and accurate diagnosis is provided by the medical specialists for ailments is helping the State government medical authorities to mitigate the huge overload on the medical system caused by the pandemic.”
Till noon, 415 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka
Till noon, 415 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka. This includes 17 deaths and 114 discharges. Seven new positive cases and one death has been reported till noon.
Death: P-414, an 80-year-old man, resident of Kalaburagi, was suffering from Parkinson’s Disease from the past four years and was bed-ridden for the past three years. He got admitted on April 19th at a designated hospital in Kalaburagi with a complaint of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and passed away.
6 more deaths in Gujarat due to COVID-19
6 more deaths in Gujarat due to COVID-19, death toll rises to 77. 127 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state taking the total of positive cases to 2066 including 131 recoveries/discharges and 77 deaths: Health Department, Gujarat (ANI)
Only 2 cases were found positive, both from Kolkata: Health Dept, West Bengal
In our continuous endeavour to ramp up COVID-19 testing, upon receiving the first set of rapid test kits from ICMR day before yesterday, 78 rapid tests were carried out yesterday—64 in Howrah&14 in Kolkata. Only 2 cases were found positive, both from Kolkata, tweets Health Dept, West Bengal
No new positive cases in Arunachal: CM
As on April 20, total samples collected in Arunachal Pradesh are 439 of which 405 tested negative, 0 tested positive and results of 34 are awaited, tweets AP Chief Minister Pema Khandu
Maharashtra: 7 in Nagpur and 25 hospital staff in Pune test positive
25 hospital staff including 19 nurses tested positive for COVID-19 in Ruby Hall Clinic: Bomi Bhote, Chief Executive Officer, Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, Maharashtra
7 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur district today, taking the total number of positive cases here to 88: District Information Office, Nagpur, Maharashtra
Delhi: Three police personnel in Nabi Karim area
Three police personnel in Nabi Karim area have tested positive for #COVID19. Their test results came yesterday: Delhi Police
Nabi Karim area is one of the 84 containment zones in the national capital.
5 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 79
Five more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases to 79 in the state, a health department official said. (PTI)
Punjab: Five more positive cases from Rajpura in Patiala
Five more positive cases from Rajpura in Patiala. 5 positive cases from the same source which came positive. All asymptotic. Same line of contact tracing, according to KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab
80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka
80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district; death toll in state rises to 17: Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar
Coronavirus: Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turns 94
Britain's record-breaking Queen Elizabeth turns 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown means there will be little fanfare to mark the occasion.
Goldman Sachs looks for good borrowers, depositors in the cracks of coronavirus
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is forging new partnerships with customers who may be facing financial hardships during the coronavirus, counting on them to be good borrowers and depositors once the global recession recedes, the executive who manages its consumer bank told Reuters.
Report: The more transparent China is on Coronavirus origin, the better for all: German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Trump suspends immigration
"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" tweets US President Donald Trump.
Among southern states, COVID-19 cases doubling fastest in Karnataka
Karnataka has the worst doubling rate in south India even as confirmed cases ofCOVID-19registered a two-fold growth at a slower rate during the lock down when compared with the period when there were no restrictions.
Coronavirus knows no religion, caste, says PM Modi
In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that thecoronavirusdoes not see a person's religion, race, colour, caste or creed before striking.
Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, worst is yet ahead of us: WHO
Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, worst is yet ahead of us. It's a virus that many people still don't understand, many countries, very developed, are putting wrong conclusions because they didn't know&got into trouble: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General (ANI)
FIR against Kannada TV anchor
An FIR has been filed against a Kannada TV anchor allegedly for preparations to organise a guest packed wedding at his resort near Bengaluru, Karnataka.
One COVID-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan
One COVID-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families advised to remain in self-isolation as mandated by the Health Ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure: Sources (ANI)
WHO insists it sounded virus alarm from the start
The World Health Organization insisted on Monday that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic.WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there were no secrets at the UN agency after facing scathing criticism from Washington, which has accused the organisation of initially downplaying the outbreak in China.
'Encouraging signs' as UK daily toll hits two-week low
The British government on Monday said there were "encouraging signs" that the coronavirus outbreak was easing but warned it was too early to lift the lockdown despite new evidence of the economic toll.
France becomes fourth country to pass the 20,000 coronavirus death toll
France on Monday officially registered more than 20,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, and the pace of increase of fatalities sped up again after several days of slowing.
Italy's current coronavirus cases fall for the first time
Italy reported its first drop on Monday in the number of people currently suffering from the novel coronavirus since it recorded its first infection in February.
Among southern states, COVID-19 cases doubling fastest in Karnataka
Karnataka has the worst doubling rate in south India even as confirmed cases ofCOVID-19registered a two-fold growth at a slower rate during the lockdown when compared with the period when there were no restrictions.
In another U-turn, Karnataka says no lockdown relaxation till May 3
The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday said thatlockdownmeasures to contain the spread of Covid-19 will continue “as is” till May 3 with norelaxation, in a decision that supersedes Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s announcement on April 18 that some economic activities will be permitted after April 20.
Oil just about thicker than water
Oil plunged to the lowest level since 1986 as a deadly pandemic ravaging global economies threatens to erase an entire decade of demand growth, slashing thousands of jobs and wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars from company valuations.
Traders fled the May contract ahead of Tuesday’s expiration. Industrial and economic activity is grinding to a halt as governments around the globe extend shutdowns due to the swift spread of the coronavirus. Oil has faced its own knock-on effects with a market massively oversupplied and nowhere to put physical barrels. Despite the unprecedented output deal by OPEC and allied members a week ago to curb supply, it’s become too little too late in the face of pandemic lockdowns reducing global crude demand by about a third.
78 new cases in Delhi
78 new cases takes Delhi tally to 2081. 2 deaths reported today, toll at 47.141 discharged today,431 discharged overall and1,603 in hospital.
J&K police books journos for “anti-national posts, fake news”
Jammu and Kashmir police have booked a female freelance photojournalist and a correspondent of a national daily for uploading “anti-national posts” on social media and regarding a fake news item being published in the “The Hindu” respectively
A police spokesperson said that cyber Police Station, Srinagar received information through reliable sources that one Facebook user namely Masrat Zehra is frequently uploading “anti-national posts with the criminal intention.”
Police personnel perform Bihu dance at the office of Nagaon Superintendent of Police in Assam
Coronavirus curfew extended in parts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot until April 24: Gujarat DGP
5 more containment zones in Delhi
Telangana toll at 23
14 more COVID-19 cases & 2 more deaths reported in Telangana, as of 8 pm today. Total cases in the state currently at 872 and deaths at 23: State Health Department
9 more deaths in Maharashtra; toll at 232
466 new COVID-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Maharashtra till 6 PM today, taking total number of cases to 4666 & deaths to 232 in the State. With 65 patients being discharged from hospitals today, number of cured patients stands at 572: Maharashtra Health Dept
Total Operational (initiated independent testing) Government Laboratories reporting to ICMR are 201 and 3 collection sites: Indian Council of Medical Research.
Gujarat reports 93 new COVID-19 cases; 4 more deaths
Number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,939 in Gujarat, with 93 fresh cases being reported today. Out of the total cases, 131 patients have recovered while 71 others succumbed to the disease: Gujarat Health Dept
UP reports 84 fresh cases; tally at 1184
84 More COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh today. Total number of cases in the state is at 1184, including 1026 active cases, 140 discharged, and 18 deaths: State Health Department
Punjab police chief whose hand was cut off is recovering
Chandigarh: Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off (& later replanted) fighting off an attack, while enforcing curfew at Patiala Sabzi Mandi on 12 April, is recovering as his treatment is underway at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education&Research(ANI)
Mumbai police commissioner - Parambir Singh carries out a flag march in Dharavi on Monday evening.
Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar: Official (ANI)
Manipur declares itself coronavirus free, relaxes some lockdown restrictions
I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown - CM N Biren Singh
Tamil Nadu reports 2 more deaths, tally at 1,520
43 new COVID-19 positive cases & 2 deaths reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu to 1520. Total 17 deaths have been reported in state till date: Dr C Vijayabaskar, State Health Minister
Row between Centre, West Bengal govt
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi alleging that the Central teams (IMCTs) were sent to Bengal without prior intimation & was a breach of protocol
Defective coronavirus kits supplied by ICMR-NICED: West Bengal govt
The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 165,216 on Monday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP
Punjab tally 245
Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 245 in Punjab including 38 cured & 16 deaths. 61 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 48 in Jalandhar & 26 in Patiala: Punjab Health Department
53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19. All are under isolation.Samples of 171 journalists reporting from field,including Photographers,Video Journalists&Reporters,were collected.Most of the positive journalists were asymptomatic: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
There are 23 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, 11 patients have recovered, four migrated out of the State & one person succumbed to the disease. A total of 2902 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far: Himachal Pradesh Health Department
Clash broke out between Police personnel & shopkeepers in Sirki Bazar area of Firozpur yesterday, allegedly after Police asked locals to close shops and follow
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 17,656 (including 14255 active cases, 2842 cured/discharged/migrated and 559 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
RBI raises Centre's Short term funding support to Rs 2 lakh Cr
The Reserve Bank of India Monday raised the Centre's Short term.funding support to Rs 2 lakh crore for April-September period, sharply up from Rs 75,000 crore in the same period last year in order to help the government fight Covid-19 crisis.
Kerala govt modifies relaxations
With the Centre taking strong objection to certain relaxations by it in the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, the Kerala state government on Monday decided not to allow plying of buses in cities, opening of restaurants and pillion riding on two-wheelers, official sources said.
Union govt has hiked wages of workers under Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act in the wake of coronavirus. The average increase is Rs 20: Ministry of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj
Karnataka has 408 cases now. 18 new cases today. 112 discharged. 16 deaths. Out of 18, 11 from Vijayapura, five from Gulbarga, one each from Bidar and Gadag. All are contacts of previous patients.
Number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has risen to 245 says Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha
Flight restrictions to be lifted when coronavirus is controlled: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
In a series of tweets, the minister also said a directive was issued on Sunday to airlines, restraining them from doing open bookings since they did not heed to government's advice in the matter.
COVID-19 situation especially serious in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore
36 coronavirus deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry
COVID-19 growth has declined in Odisha and Kerala: Health Ministry
A total of 1,553 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in India in the past 24 hours: Union health Ministry
The average rate of doubling in the country has improved after the lockdown to 7.5 days: Union Health Ministry
India's recovery rate is at 14.75%: Union Health Ministry
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House today, as Lok Sabha Secretariat resumed work from today after they were shut on March 24 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
36 deaths in the last 24 hours: Union health ministry
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House today, as Lok Sabha Secretariat resumed work from today after they were shut on March 24 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
Restrictions on domestic, international flights will be lifted when govt is confident that spread of coronavirus has been controlled, and poses no danger to Indians, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, amidst reports of some airlines doing open bookings
Union Health Ministry briefs the media over coronavirus:
5 more police personnel from Chandni Mahal police station have tested positive for COVID-19. Till now 8 personnel from the police station have tested positive for the virus: Delhi Police - ANI
Srinagar Municipal Corporation makes farming within premises of houses mandatory
At a time when food shortage looms large due to the lockdown imposed to prevent COVID-19 pandemic, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is making farming within the premises of the houses mandatory.
The SMC has asked people to use detached portions of their residential houses for growing vegetables and fruits. A public notice issued by the office of Joint Commissioner Planning, SMC reads that ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus has caged families in their homes and has a lesson for all thinkers, policy makers, planners as well as homemakers.
Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 1,775, deaths by 110: RKI
Suspended 2 policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate Palghar incident: Maharashtra CM
"No one should think that lockdown has been lifted. We have just tried to revolve the wheel of economy a bit. I've heard that some people are treating relaxations as the lifting of lockdown. If they continue to behave like this we'll take strict measures," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
We've suspended 2 policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons arrested incl 5 main accused. There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to Amit Shah ji this morning, saidMaharashtra CM on Palghar incident.
Broad Modalities/Guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from Leave/Temporary Duty/Courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units: Indian Army
All personnel in the Indian Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days Quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days Quarantine period) and Red (Symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in COVID-19 hospital): Indian Army
Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil, said Indian Medical Association.
If the govt fails to enact Central Law on violence against Doctors & Hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on 23rd April. All doctors in the country will work with black badges, saidIndian Medical Association in a statement.
A burial that was not: Chennai doctor's last rites see attacks, protest amidst coronavirus fears
Fifty-five-year-old Dr Simon Hercules had devoted his life to treating patients, but when he died on Sunday evening after testing positive forCOVID-19, the society this neurosurgeon served for decades failed him big time.
China protests India's move to prevent hostile takeovers
China on Monday protested the changes India recently made in its foreign investment policy, stating that the “additional barriers” set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government in New Delhi violated World Trade Organization’s “principle of non-discrimination”.
No relaxation, coronavirus lockdown to continue till May 3: Karnataka Cabinet
The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday decided that lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 will continue “as is” till May 3 with no relaxation whatsoever.
MHA seeks report from Maharashtra over Palghar incident
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar incident. Ministry of Home Affairs seeks report from Maharashtra government over Palghar incident.
"Spoke on phone with H.E. President @ibusolih about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the health and economic challenges it poses for the Maldives," tweets PM Narendra Modi.
"The special bond between India and Maldives strengthens our resolve to fight this common enemy together. India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time," he said.
All 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy tested negative
All 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy who had tested positive for COVID19, have tested negative: District Magistrate South Delhi. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he will not take part in the last rites of his father tomorrow, to ensure enforcement of lockdown and to defeat coronavirus pandemic in the state.
BBMP budget presentation underway
Karnataka: For the first time in its history, budget is presented via video conference at the BBMP central office while it is witnessed by corporators from zonal offices.
Listen | Pandemic podcast: Transgenders, effect of lockdown on an invisible community
COVID-19 situation serious in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore: MHA
The Centre on Monday said the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Kerala's lockdown relaxations violation of guidelines: MHA
As Kerala prepared to provide relaxations in districts depending on the severity ofCOVID-19spread, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the state government to "rectify" its directions that included allowing bus travel and opening of barber shops and restaurants, saying they were "dilution" and "violation" of its April 15 lockdown guidelines.
Our views & approach on restarting flights have been clearly stated: Civil Aviation Ministry
"Since some airlines didn't heed our advisory&opened bookings&started collecting money from flyers,a directive was issued to them on 19Apr restraining them from doing so. They were also informed that they'll be given sufficient notice&time to commence bookings," tweets Hardeep Singh Puri.
He also put out screenshots of his tweets saying, "Our views & approach on restarting flights have been clearly stated.On 2nd April, I said "A decision to restart flights after this period remains to be taken" & reiterated this on 5th. On14th when Lockdown extended, I said "we can CONSIDER lifting restrictions" after Lockdown."
6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams constituted
Government of Indiaconstituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of coronavirus situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal & submit their report to Central Govt in a larger interest of the general public: Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (ANI)
"There is no question of soft-heartedness in the case of those who have been gunned down in Padarayanapura. The police are free to take action against them.
From the disruption of the duty of health care personnel and the police, the police are free to use all available force to protect their lives," tweets Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.
395 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka so far
Till noon on Monday, 395 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka. This includes 16 deaths and 111 discharges. Five new positive cases have been reported till noon, all five are from Kalaburagi. All the five patients, two of them minor boys aged 13 and 17 are contacts of previously diagnosed patients: P175, P177, and P205.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray over the Palghar mob lynching case
"Talked to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray last evening regarding the killing of the saints Swami Kalpavriksha Giri Ji, Swami Sushil Giri Ji and his driver Nilesh Telgade Ji in Palghar, Maharashtra and harsh action against the responsible elements of the incident," tweets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath.
"It was informed by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra that some people have been arrested and the remaining will be identified and strict action will be taken against them," he said.
Violations to lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for the spread of COVID-19: GOI
Government of India informed theStates that the violations to lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for the spread of COVID-19: Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; the movement of vehicles in urban areas: Spokesperson, MHA
108 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today
108 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today. Now the total positive cases in the state stand at 1851, including 106 discharged and 67 deaths: Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat
Spike in child porn consumption during the lockdown period: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Spike in child porn consumption during the lockdown period shows the huge presence of paedophiles, child rapists and child pornography addicts online. We're taking urgent steps to tighten stringency to prevent a drastic rise in sexual crimes against children, says Maharashtra Home Minister.
"The cybercrime department of the Maharashtra police registered 133 cases and arrested 46 people under IPC Section. 292 (prurient creation of lascivious images), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and the IT Act during the lockdown," he said.
Kerala: Italy's Roberto Tonizzo, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13 while visiting Varkala of Thiruvananthapuram dist, today left for Bengaluru after making a full recovery. He will leave for Italy from there. A car to Bengaluru was arranged for him by the state govt.
He had recovered from COVID-19 on March 26 and was under quarantine till date.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits Padarayanapura
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits Padarayanapura in Bengaluru where a ruckus erupted last night, over shifting of some people - who had primary & secondary contact with 3 COVID-19 patients to quarantine. 59 people have been arrested, 5 FIRs have been registered. (ANI)
No attack on Covid Warriors will be tolerated: Karnataka CM
"Police Commissioner has been told to provide full security to Asha workers and other officials. No attack on Covid Warriors will be tolerated," tweeted Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats resume functioning
Delhi: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats resume functioning today after 30 days with sanitisation of all vehicles at the entry point.
Manipur is now Corona free: CM
"I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state," tweets Manipur CM N Biren Singh.
Moradabad: Doctor tested coronavirus positive dies
A COVID-19 positive doctor, who was undergoing treatment at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) medical college, died last night: Moradabad Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr MC Garg, Uttar Pradesh
3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur
3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur; the total number of positive cases in the district is 76: Nagpur District Information Office
Padarayanapura incident: 5 FIRs registered, 59 arrested
Earlier today,BS Yediyurappa helda meeting with State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and police officers over the incident at Padarayanapura yesterday.
"I met Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa briefed him. He told us to act strictly. I've told the same to my officials. Won't tolerate such acts. We've arrested 59 people. 5 FIRs registered. I'm going to Padarayanapura. Will make sure others are quarantined," said stateHome Minister on ruckus in Padarayanapura.
17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan so far - 1 each in Ajmer, Banswara and Nagour, 2 each in Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur & Kota and 8 in Jaipur. Total of positive cases in the state rises to 1495. Total 24 deaths and 205 recovered in the state, according to theRajasthan Health department.
A 62-year-old man from Nagour, admitted at a hospital, died last night. He was also suffering from hypertension,Rajasthan health department reported.
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus patient who escaped isolation caught
Madhya Pradesh: A COVID-19 positive patient who had escaped from the isolation ward of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, has been caught near Madanpur check post in Narsinghpur. He was earlier arrested under the National Security Act and sent to Jabalpur central jail.
Kerala's decision to allow opening of restaurants, book shops violation of lockdown measures: MHA
Kerala's decision to allow opening of restaurants, book shops is a violation of lockdown measures, condemns MHA
1553 new cases and 36 deaths in India says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
1553 new cases and 36 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 17265 (including 14175 active cases, 2546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha stands at 68
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha stands at 68 including 43 active cases, 24 cured and 1 death: Odisha Health Department
Government of India to Kerala govt- Government of Kerala has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures. In its order,Kerala Govt has allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the 15th April MHA order.
Government of India to Kerala govt said thatsuch additional activities allowed by Kerala Govt, includes opening of local workshops; Barber shops; restaurants; book stores; MSMEs in municipal limits; bus travel in the cities/ towns for shorter distance etc, according to ANI's sources.
Government of India to Kerala Govt- This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA order dated 15th April issued under the Disaster Management Act 20o5, sources told ANI.
Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal, in a series of tweets on 19th April, alleged defective test kits supplied by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as the reason for testing delays.
"Apropos a mischievous report circulating in social media about the alleged delay in the time taken for testing swab samples in West Bengal, it is clarified that:
1.The testing kits supplied by ICMR-NICED about two weeks ago have started to throw up a large number of ‘inconclusive’ results, necessitating a repeat/ ‘confirmatory’ test run, thereby causing a delay in the generation of the final test report.
2. There was no problem earlier when the testing kits were being received directly from National Institute of Virology, Pune. Recently, the supplies to Government Labs in West Bengal have been routed through ICMR-NICED, Kolkata.
3.This problem has been faced not just by Government labs in the State but other testing labs in the country, based on their feedback shared in the relevant user groups.
4. The apparently defective test kits supplied by ICMR-NICED, Kolkata are resulting in a high number of repeat/ confirmatory tests and causing delays and other attendant problems at a time when we are battling a pandemic. This is an issue that ICMR needs to look into immediately." -- the department said in a series of tweets.
Feluda to crack the COVID-19 mystery, Jatayu in tow
An indigenous paper-strip test, named after one of India’s most famous fictional private investigators, has shown promise in detecting COVID-19 in an hour’s time using sophisticated gene-editing technology.
List of services allowed and banned from April 20
Relaxations in the COVID-19 will set in from Monday except for containment zones. However, all states are not providing for relaxations. The Centre has already said states cannot dilute its directions on lockdown but can make it more stringent if the situation warrants. Delhi has decided not to provide any relaxation but will review on April 27 while Kerala has announced a graded withdrawal.
Lockdown in Telangana to continue till May 7
Lockdown in Telangana will continue till May 7. Cabinet will decide further course of action on May 5. Swiggy Zomato won't be allowed from April 20: Telangana CM
COVID-19 outbreak: Joblessness rate triples to over 20%
